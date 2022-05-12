Bethesda delays Starfield and Redfall to 2023

Bethesda has delayed Starfield and Redfall, which had both been announced for release this year, to the first half of 2023.

In a statement on Twitter, the Microsoft-owned publisher said, “The teams at Arkane Austin (Redfall) and Bethesda Game Studios (Starfield) have incredible ambitions for their games, and we want to ensure that you receive the best, most polished versions of them.”

Bethesda promised to share “the first deep dive” on both games soon, indicating both will still make an appearance at the Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12.

