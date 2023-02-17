Best Presidents Day deals 2023: sales on headphones, laptops, and more

Now that the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day are behind us, the next holiday on deck that’s inexplicably linked to major sales promotions is Presidents Day. While this US holiday is meant to honor the historic legacy of our highest office, capitalism dictates that it’s now just about deals on stuff like TVs and maybe a day off (if you’re lucky).

Well, thankfully, there are some worthwhile sales going on — and not just on mattresses or whatever your local small businesses are hawking. This Presidents Day weekend is offering a variety of deals, like saving $50 on the second-gen AirPods Pro and Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II (two of the best wireless earbuds in the game) or Samsung’s 65-inch S95B OLED TV for half off its MSRP. There are even some fun extra-geeky ones like buy one, get one on Drop mechanical keyboard keycaps and about $38 off Nerf’s replica blaster from The Mandalorian. So let’s dive in and hail to the deals.