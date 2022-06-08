Best Nintendo Switch cases for 2022

Let’s face it: protective carrying cases for the Nintendo Switch are a dime a dozen. A quick Google search will yield no shortage of options that largely work as intended, however, most cases on the market may not do well against drops and other blunt force trauma, even if they can protect your console from more superficial damage.

Then there’s the question of space. Most only offer enough room for your console and a couple of Joy-Con controllers, forcing you to relegate the case to another bag entirely. This level of inconvenience can make you rethink using a case for your Switch at all, which is why you might want to find an option that not only protects your beloved console but has enough room for your stowing daily essentials as well. C’mon, it’s 2022, and you’re better than owning an accessory that does just one thing.

We tested a variety of Nintendo Switch cases and have chosen a handful that we think stand above the competition. We tested them against impacts and everyday wear, and in some cases, we even used them as our day bag. Our current favorite is the PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar — a case that offers excellent protection and storage — but we’ve also compiled premium options like WaterField’s CitySlicker Case, travel-friendly picks like Timbuk2’s Crossbody Sling, and a budget-conscious solution that’s well suited for anyone who wants to keep their device safe without spending a mint. We even have an honorable mention for the fashionista inside all of us.

1. PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar

The best Nintendo Switch cases of 2022

Sometimes you just need a basic case that gets the job done, and the Kevlar Switch case from PowerA is exactly that. While it isn’t quite as bulletproof as the name might suggest, the rugged Switch case is surprisingly tough, particularly for the price.

The outside of the case features a single, rubberized carrying handle. Due to a lack of extra loops for a shoulder strap, however, PowerA’s durable offering is definitely more at home when secured inside another bag. Nonetheless, the hardened plastic exterior is surprisingly firm, yet offers enough flex to help absorb impacts. The side of the case meant to hold your Switch even has some negative space buffering the case and your Switch, providing even further protection from drops and spills.

Inside, you’ll find a form-fitting compartment with divots for the triggers on both Joy-Cons. The case also features a foam insert for stowing the smaller Switch Lite, denying it any wiggle room, as well as two compartments with felted dividers that can holster up to 19 cartridges in total. There’s a zippered mesh pocket on the interior as well, which can help keep Joy-Cons and other accessories from jostling around during transit.

Tough and compact, the PowerA Kevlar case can handle just about anything you throw at it. While it may not have the built-in kickstand offered by some other models on our list, the hardened shell and impact buffer does a fantastic job of keeping your Switch protected without weighing a ton.

PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar Not quite bulletproof, but pretty darn tough. This protective case from PowerA is lightweight and durable with reinforced corners to protect from unexpected drops and impacts.

2. Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case

The best budget Nintendo Switch case

If you’re looking for a Switch case that covers all the bases without costing a grip, Game Traveler’s Deluxe Travel Case is our preferred choice for keeping your console secure while in transit. The Game Traveler case looks and feels similar to PowerA’s aforementioned Switch case, but is slightly slimmer due to the lack of buffer space on either side of the case. The Deluxe Travel Case is still compatible with all current models of the Nintendo Switch, however, and has plenty of padding on either side to keep your console safe.

The soft, felted interior of the case has grooves built into both sides to keep the pressure off the Switch’s Joy-Con triggers while stowed, as well as a pair of recessed areas for storing the two cartridge cases that come packaged with the case. Each clamshell case holds up to four cartridges in total, and comes with an even smaller case for SD cards. These areas grip the cases snugly when your Switch is stowed on top, however, the cartridge cases are likely to shake loose when traveling unless you also have a Switch inside to keep them in place.

The cartridge cases aren’t the only nicety, though. The case also has a felted flip cover on the insides that features a velcro tab, which does a nice job keeping your console in place and covers the Switch’s display when stowed. This built-in cover also doubles as a kickstand that can prop up your console if you intend to share your screen with a second player.

Finding an inexpensive Switch case is relatively simple, but finding one that doesn’t make too many compromises can be a bit more difficult. However, Game Traveler’s Deluxe Travel Case manages to check a surprising number of boxes, without sacrificing much to keep its approachable price.

Game Traveler Deluxe Travel Case This tough and textured carrying case is compatible with all current models of the Nintendo Switch, and includes a pair of hardened cases for cartridges and microSD cards.

3. WaterField CitySlicker Case

The best premium Nintendo Switch case

If the “best smelling Switch case” was a category on this list, WaterField’s CitySlicker Case would be the winner, hands-down. The San Francisco-based accessory manufacturer makes a number of sleeves, bags, and carrying cases, all of which use a combination of ballistic nylon or waxed canvas with perfectly distressed leather that smells absolutely amazing.

Smells aside, the CitySlicker Case is a sling bag that’s built specifically to hold the Nintendo Switch, with an adjustable nylon strap and different size variations available depending on which model you have. The company even makes bags that account specifically for the additional space necessary for the Switch if you’ve put a shell case on your console.

The CitySlicker Case is about as classy as you can get while toting around a handheld console. The supple cover is available with a number of leather finishes in addition to black and brown, and Waterfield supplies blue, white, and red-stained leather as well. Whether you opt for waxed canvas or nylon, however, both offer a modest amount of water resistance. This isn’t permission to toss your bag in the dunk tank, but you shouldn’t have to worry if you get caught in a sudden downpour.

Inside the case, you’ll find a pair of smaller pockets in addition to a larger felted area, which offers a snug fit for your Switch and a handful of accessories. If you need to tote some other essentials, the bag also has a zippered pocket on the side opposite the leather enclosure, which is perfect for stowing a slim wallet. The leather cover is held in place with a pair of remarkably strong magnetized buttons as well, and flips up to reveal five slots that are designed to hold physical Switch games or SD cards.

The WaterField CitySlicker case costs a bit more than you might be willing to spend on a bag built specifically for the Nintendo Switch. But, if money is no object, you’ll have a difficult time finding a case with better quality in terms of build or materials.

Waterfield CitySlicker Case Perhaps the classiest carrying case ever made for the Nintendo Switch, the City Slicker case by Waterfield is available with a variety of leather finishes. The body can be made of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon with a felted interior to prevent scratches.

4. Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag

The best Nintendo Switch charging case

There’s nothing worse than running out of power midway through a gaming session. While the USB-C port on the Nintendo Switch makes charging easy, finding a slim battery pack with the right capacity and output can be tough. Thankfully, the Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag addresses both of these problems by combining a clamshell case with a slim, 10,000mAh battery pack that’s designed to charge your Switch as well as protect it.

In terms of design, the case features a pair of secure, zippered compartments. The first is for housing your console, while the other is reserved for games and other accessories. The latter compartment includes 18 smaller pockets for stowing physical cartridges, as well as a divider for the battery pack. A gap in the divider allows your Switch to receive power while stowed, providing access to enough juice to charge a dead Switch one and a half times over. The bag even has a zippered flap on the back, which allows you to attach the case to a backpack strap or another handle if you don’t feel inclined to use the included strap.

As for the battery pack, it’s stored on the outside of the bag within a mesh pocket. The USB-C cable that’s used for charging the battery and other devices is also built directly into the battery pack — which ensures you’re never without a charging cable when you need one — and there’s a built-in LED light that showcases the status of the charge. You can charge the battery via USB-C or Micro USB, too, and it has a USB-A port to top off other devices.

Backup power is practically a necessity while traveling, and with the Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag, you get a sizeable battery pack that can charge other devices in addition to your Switch. The bag also does a great job of keeping all of your accessories secure, too, and can quickly attach to a backpack or a rolling suitcase for easy transport.

Bionik Power Commuter Travel Bag This large and rugged travel case for the Nintendo Switch, the Bionik Power Commuter travel bag includes a 10,000mAh battery pack that can charge your Nintendo Switch while it’s secured inside.

5. Timbuk2 Astro Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling

The best Nintendo Switch travel case

If you’re taking your Switch on the road, you’ll need more than just your console. Luckily, the Astro Gaming Crossbody Sling is a collaboration with Timbuk2 that doesn’t disappoint. The versatile, nylon bag is covered with zippers, pockets, and buttons, which will delight anyone who is a fan of the “techwear” aesthetic. The all-black design with glossy highlights may not appeal to everyone, sure, but I personally like it (it’s called fashion, honey).

The Sling is really all about space, though. The bag’s arsenal of pockets is more than enough to hold your Nintendo Switch and a handful of accessories, not to mention your everyday carry. The bag features a total of three zippered pockets that are divided into smaller sections to keep things organized, as well as a bandolier of 14 pockets that can be used for stowing physical cartridges or SD cards. The slimmest pocket also lays flush against your body while wearing it, making it a good place to stash valuables.

What’s more, all of the interior pockets are felt-lined to prevent scratches and are secured with rubberized zippers to prevent leaks. This being the case, the Sling is easily the most waterproof of all of our case recommendations. I thoroughly rinsed the outside of the bag during testing and was surprised to find the inside of the bag to be bone dry. I wouldn’t try to float it downstream, but you can carry it with confidence through stormy weather.

One additional pocket on the outside uses a magnetic clasp that I found to be remarkably strong. In fact, even with the pocket full of some of the weightier things from my everyday carry, it refused to open without my permission.

The Crossbody Sling is just a well-built bag in general. The spacious and protective interior is great for keeping sensitive devices intact, as well as for toting any other essentials you might need throughout the day. While one of the more expensive options on our list, we feel that the higher price tag is justified given the bag’s versatility and durability.

Timbuk2 Astro Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling This techwear-inspired crossbody bag from Timbuk2 and Astro has enough room for your Switch and anything else you need throughout the day. This weatherproof bag uses a magnetic clasp enclosure and has a padded interior to protect any sensitive devices.

Photo by Alice Newcome-Beill / The The Hamden Journal

6. PowerA Clutch Bag

Honorable mention

The PowerA Clutch Bag projects an air of maturity. The design is meant to look like something you could hide in a lineup of bags from Coach or Louis Vuitton, complete with a brass zipper pull and lining that uses the Nintendo Switch logo to great effect.

Despite its luxe appearance, however, the chocolate-colored bag is comprised mostly of nylon, with imitation leather accents and brass hardware. Being one of the smaller bags on our list, the Clutch Bag offers enough space for a Nintendo Switch, but little else. It does offer a single zippered pocket on the outside, though, along with holsters under the clasp for storing up to five physical cartridges. The bag also comes with a leatherette strap, so you can keep your hands free while keeping the clutch on your person.

On the closure front, a pair of strong magnetic buttons hold the top cover in place while a single-buttoned strap on the main compartment keeps your Switch from falling out in the event the bag is held upside down. One other unique aspect of the clutch that helps it stand out from other cases on our list is its flattened base, which lets you place it upright instead of on its side.

While it may be a bit small to serve as an everyday bag, the PowerA Clutch Bag is a simple and cost-effective way to keep your Switch secure — one that also happens to look great.