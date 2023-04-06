Best Nintendo Switch Accessories 2023

The Nintendo Switch is now the third-bestselling console of all time, having shipped more than 120 million units since it launched in 2017. If you’re one of the millions of people that own the hybrid system, odds are you already have everything you need. However, if you’re someone who recently picked up the console or you’re currently looking to purchase one, there are a handful of accessories that will make your gaming experience far more enjoyable (and convenient).

Whether you need a controller, a carrying case, or a pair of wireless headphones, we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can buy to supplement your experience gaming on the Nintendo Switch. Just note that while many of these accessories can be used with any Switch model — specifically the standard model, the portable-only Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED edition — there are some that won’t work with the Switch Lite.

Controllers

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller

Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller remains the best way to play games for your Nintendo Switch on the big screen. While the Joy-Cons for the Switch are perfectly fine, they can feel a bit crowded when they’re undocked from the console. The Pro controller alleviates this with a comfortable and relatively sturdy peripheral, one that is outfitted with motion controls, Nintendo’s HD rumble feature, and a more traditional D-pad. Read our review.

$ 70 Nintendo’s official pro-grade controller features motion controls, Nintendo’s HD rumble feature, and a more traditional D-pad.

Power A Enhanced Wireless Controller

If you’re looking for a third-party alternative to Nintendo’s Switch Pro Controller, the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is one of your best options. It may not share the same build quality as its first-party counterpart, but it’s less expensive and includes remappable back buttons. Another added benefit is the controller’s Bluetooth connectivity, which allows you to pair it with PCs and mobile devices.

PowerA’s controller is also available in a wide variety of eye-catching colorways and designs. Some designs can vary in terms of their availability and price, but the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller is a great, budget-conscious alternative to the Switch Pro Controller, especially if you plan to use it with other devices.

$ 43 The PowerA Enhanced Wireless controller is a good budget-friendly alternative to the Switch Pro Controller. It features remappable back buttons, as well as Bluetooth connectivity, and comes in a variety of designs and colorways.

8BitDo Pro 2

The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller is currently one of the best pro-grade controllers you can buy for the Nintendo Switch. The controller’s design resembles that of the original Super Nintendo but offers extra triggers and hand grips. It also includes remappable buttons and back paddles, in addition to Bluetooth connectivity for PCs, Android, and iOS devices. The Pro 2 does omit a few features that the Switch Pro Controller has, however, namely HD rumble and Amiibo support, and the Pro 2 can’t power on the Switch remotely.

Additionally, the controller is rechargeable via USB-C and features a switch to quickly swap between different face button layouts. While its design is markedly different from Nintendo’s Pro Controller, the Pro 2 is less expensive and offers broader compatibility than its more expensive counterpart.

$ 50 The 8BitDo Pro 2 offers many of the same features as the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller but at a lower price point and with a DualShock-style layout. It features extra triggers, hand grips, remappable buttons, and back paddles and can pair with Windows, macOS, Steam Deck, and mobile devices via Bluetooth.

Hori Split Pad Pro and Split Pad Compact

Okay, just a couple of more controllers, we swear. The Hori Split Pad Pro is our top pick if you primarily play your Switch in handheld mode. They slide into the Switch just like Nintendo’s standard Joy-Con controllers, but they also accommodate larger hands better given their size. They provide more grip, too, and offer large buttons and triggers that are easier to reach than those on Nintendo’s proprietary controllers. However, Hori’s Joy-Con-like alternative doesn’t offer wireless support, rumble, or NFC for Amiibo.

Alternatively, you can buy the Hori Split Pad Compact, which is a smaller, lighter version of the Hori Split Pad Pro. It offers many of the same features but with some minor design tweaks, which allows the compact option to better accommodate smaller hands.

$ 50 The Hori Split Pad Pro is a comfortable controller that may be larger than your standard Joy-Cons but is more ergonomic.

$ 40 The Hori Split Pad Compact offers a comfortable grip for using your Nintendo Switch in handheld mode without the added bulk that comes with the Split Pad Pro.

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter 2

If you wish you could play games on your Switch using a PlayStation or Xbox controller, 8BitDo’s USB Wireless Adapter 2 will allow you to do so. The small adapter plugs into the dock on your Switch and wirelessly pairs with PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo controllers, so you don’t have to fork out extra money on a new Switch controller. What’s more, it works with both old and new controllers, ranging from the latest Xbox and DualSense models to old PS3 controllers and 8BitDo’s entire retro-inspired lineup.

$ 18 8BitDo’s USB Wireless Adapter 2 looks like a flash drive, but when connected to your Switch’s dock, it enables you to wirelessly pair one of a number of older PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo controllers to it.

Cases and screen protectors

PowerA Protection Case with Kevlar

If you often carry your Nintendo Switch around while in transit, it might be wise to invest in a rugged case with a handle like PowerA’s Protection Case with Kevlar. This is the one we’d recommend for most people, namely because it’s a highly portable option that offers a good balance of affordability and protection. Its hardened plastic shell and reinforced corners should shield your case from drops without adding extra bulk, while the interior provides plenty of space for Joy-Con controllers. There’s even a zippered mesh pocket located underneath the lid to keep smaller accessories in place while you’re on the go, as well as two compartments with dividers for stowing cartridges.

$ 20 Not quite bulletproof but pretty darn tough. This protective case from PowerA is lightweight and durable, with reinforced corners to protect it from unexpected drops and impacts.

Amfilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Speaking of protecting your Switch, a screen protector is also a good investment to make. Amfilm’s tempered glass screen protector will shield your console’s display and bezels, so you won’t need to worry about it getting scratched or damaged while in your bag. Amfilm’s kit also comes with an extra screen protector should you need one, along with a microfiber cleaning cloth. And did we mention it’s super cheap and often on sale for around $8?

$ 7 Amfilm’s tempered glass screen protector will protect your Nintendo Switch display from scratches and drops. Each kit comes with two screen protectors, a microfiber cloth, one alcohol cleaning wipe, and several dust removal stickers.

Waterfield’s CitySlicker Case

A pricey Switch carrying case for the distinguished gamer, Waterfield’s CitySlicker Case is available in a wide variety of combinations that pair waxed canvas or ballistic nylon with different washes of full-grain leather, which make it look great and smell even better. The case is compact, too, but offers plenty of space for additional accessories and physical cartridges, as well as essentials like your wallet.

A set of strong magnets for keeping everything in place and a number of small touches round out the bag’s hallmarks. The case is treated to be water-resistant, for instance, and the interior uses a soft felt that helps prevent scratches. It also comes with an optional sling-on strap, though you’ll have to pay an extra $19 for that.

$ 88 Perhaps the classiest carrying case ever made for the Nintendo Switch, the City Slicker case by Waterfield is available with a variety of leather finishes. The body can be made of waxed canvas or ballistic nylon with a felted interior to prevent scratches.

Chargers

Anker PowerCore Essential (20,000mAh)

There’s nothing more frustrating than being knee-deep in a game only for your console to run out of power when you’re nowhere near an outlet. That’s where a portable charger like Anker’s 20,000mAh PowerCore Essential comes in. The handy power bank holds enough juice to top off your Switch approximately twice over, and the USB-C port delivers power efficiently enough to allow you to continue playing while you charge. It can juice other devices, too, including your smartphone and tablet, and is lightweight enough that you can carry it while on the move.

$ 35 Anker’s 20,000mAh PowerCore Essential can power a number of devices, including your Nintendo Switch.

PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch

It’s not just your console that’ll need to be recharged — your Joy-Con controllers will inevitably die as well. Joy-Cons charge when they’re attached to a docked Nintendo Switch, but they only charge one pair at a time. If you share your Switch with family or friends, you might want to pick up a Joy-Con charging dock so you can charge a set of extra controllers simultaneously. The PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch is a great option, one that can charge two pairs of Joy-Con controllers at the same time and is small enough that you shouldn’t have trouble carrying it while traveling.

$ 23 The PowerA Joy-Con Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch is a small charging dock that can power up two pairs of Joy-Con controllers.

Anker’s 521 Charger

If you want a secondary wall charger for your Nintendo Switch — or just something with a little more pop to it — you might want to check out Anker’s reliable 521 Charger. The 40-watt offering can power up your console quickly and features a second USB-C port. As a result, you’ll also be able to charge your phone, tablet, or another USB-C device in addition to your Switch, though you’ll need to supply your own cable in order to do so.

$ 36 Anker’s 521 Charger delivers up to 40 watts of power and features two USB-C ports.

Headsets and earbuds

Logitech G435

While you can technically use any pair of 3.5mm or Bluetooth-compatible headphones with the Nintendo Switch, a good headset can make the experience much more comfortable. That’s why we’re highlighting the Logitech G435 Lightspeed — not just for its comfortable design but for its extensive connectivity options. The G435 can pair with your Switch via Bluetooth or using the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle with the Switch dock.

It may not have the boom mic that’s so often associated with gaming headsets, but it still features a pair of mics built into the left earcup, which allow you to use the in-game chat or answer calls with your mobile device. The G435 is also available in an array of unconventional colorways if you’re looking to stand out, in addition to a standard black model. Read our review.

$ 30 The Logitech G435 Lightspeed can pair with your Switch via Bluetooth or using the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle with the Switch dock. It also features a pair of mics built into the left earcup, which allow you to use the in-game chat or answer calls with your mobile device.

Logitech G333 wired earbuds

You also have a few options if you prefer earbuds. Logitech’s gaming-focused G333 are a wired pair that offer good sound, come in a couple of fun colorways, and ship with three pairs of swappable ear tips for a secure fit. They also come with a useful 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, which you would usually buy separately. That means you can use them with devices that no longer have a headphone jack, including newer iPads and many Android devices. They’re also relatively affordable at $49.99, especially since they’re often on sale for less.

$ 20 Logitech’s gaming-focused G333 are a wired pair of earbuds that come with a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter for use with Android phones or newer iPads that no longer have a headphone jack.

Jabra Elite 3 wireless earbuds

On the other hand, if you prefer a pair of wireless earbuds, Jabra’s Elite 3 are a fantastic budget-friendly option. They nail the fundamentals, offering an attractive combination of sound quality, reliability, and battery life. They’re comfortable, too, so you’ll be able to game for hours on end. The earbuds don’t offer newer bells and whistles like noise cancellation or wireless charging, but they carry their own perks, including an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and the ability to work independently. Read our review.

$ 68 Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life.

Grips

Skull & Co. NeoGrip

Prefer playing your Switch in handheld mode? You can make your experience a little more comfortable with the help of Skull & Co.’s attachable NeoGrip. The accessory offers interchangeable grips that you can quickly swap out, allowing you to hold your Switch more easily. There’s also an open space on the back that allows you to slot your console in its dock with the NeoGrip attached or pop out the kickstand to play in tabletop mode.

The NeoGrip typically starts at $19.99 and comes with three pairs of grips. It’s also available in a white configuration that matches the Switch OLED model, as well as a black model with red and blue neon grips. Best of all, the grips support both the standard and OLED models.

$ 23 The NeoGrip is an attachable grip that makes playing your Switch in handheld mode more comfortable, with the big selling point being that you can individually swap out grip modules on each side.

Satisfye ZenGrip Pro

Satisfye’s ZenGrip Pro is another grip option for easier handheld play, but unlike the NeoGrip, it only offers one set of grip options. That said, The Hamden Journal writer Jay Peters actually finds the ZenGrip Pro more comfortable than the NeoGrip, but depending on your needs, your feelings may vary.

One knock against the ZenGrip Pro is that you can’t place your Switch in the dock while it’s attached due to its design, meaning you won’t be able to charge your Switch in the dock or play a game on your TV while using the accessory. The ZenGrip Pro also blocks the kickstand, and while the grip has feet on the bottom that let it stand up on its own, you can’t adjust its angle.

The third-gen ZenGrip Pro retails for $29.99, and Satisfye says it’s compatible with both the standard and Switch OLED models.

$ 43 Satisfye’s ZenGrip Pro is another grip option for easier handheld play that some may find more comfortable than the NeoGrip.

MicroSD cards, games, and other Nintendo Switch accessories

Samsung Evo Select microSD card (512GB)

This 512GB model of the Samsung Evo Select microSD card represents a solid balance between capacity, price, and performance. Lexar does offer smaller and larger options depending on your budget, but in our experience, consolidating all of your games onto a single card is the way to go.

All models of the Nintendo Switch come equipped with built-in storage — 64GB for the OLED model and vanilla Switch, and 32GB for the Switch Lite — but this space can disappear quickly if you’re planning on primarily playing digital titles. The forthcoming The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, for instance, takes up a whole 18.2GB of space.

$ 45 This Samsung Evo Select microSD card offers 512GB of extra storage for a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck at a good price point.

Nintendo Switch Online membership

While you don’t need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play free-to-play titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, it’s necessary for accessing the online elements of many games, including Splatoon 3, Mario Kart Deluxe, and Monster Hunter Rise. These titles aren’t nearly as fun without the ability to compete against other players, nor can you engage in voice chat via Nintendo’s official app without a subscription.

A membership to Nintendo Switch Online nets you other perks as well, like cloud storage for your saved data, exclusive discounts in the Nintendo eShop, and access to a library of vintage NES and SNES titles. There are plans available at different price points, too, depending on if you’re applying the plan to a single user or sharing it with multiple accounts. An annual family plan typically runs $15 more than an individual membership — which costs $19.99 a year — but allows you to share the benefits with up to eight users.

If you’re a fan of Game Boy Advance games like Mario Kart Super Circuit, you might want to check out the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. It offers the same benefits as the Nintendo Switch Online membership, but you can also play Game Boy, Game Boy Color, Game Boy Advance, Sega Genesis, and Nintendo 64 games. Memberships start at $49.99 a year and are available from Nintendo, Amazon, and Best Buy.

$ 20 A membership to Nintendo Switch Online grants you access to multiplayer, cloud storage for your save data, exclusive discounts in the Nintendo eShop, and access to a library of vintage NES and SNES titles.

Genki Covert Dock for Nintendo Switch

Designed for anyone that likes to play their Switch hooked up to a larger screen, the Genki Covert Dock takes all the functions of the regular standard Switch dock and compresses them to the size of a regular AC adapter. The dock includes outputs for USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI hookups, allowing you to tether your Switch’s output to any available HDMI device and simultaneously hook up or charge peripherals. It even comes packaged with a variety of adapters that are perfectly suited to international travel.

The Covert Dock is remarkably simple to use, too: just plug it into an outlet, connect the USB-C output to your Switch and the HDMI output to your display, and you’re good to go. We get that the Switch is primarily a handheld device, but if you’re looking for an easier way to play your Switch on a bigger display without dragging around the dock, this product is the way to go. Read our review.