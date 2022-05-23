Best Memorial Day 2022 sales and tech deals: Amazon, Best Buy, and more

Only the best deals on The Hamden Journal-approved gadgets get the The Hamden Journal Deals stamp of approval, so if you’re looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer in the US. In addition to using the long weekend of this national holiday for travel and taking some well-earned rest and relaxation, it usually kick-starts lots of outdoor activities — like backyard cookouts, road trips to the beach, and camping trips. It’s also another shopping holiday, with discounts on offer for all kinds of home goods and some great tech, gadgets, and gear.

There are plenty of deals on cool outdoorsy gear to take advantage of leading up to the holiday — like BioLite’s current discount on the FirePit Plus. But there are also great sales happening on indoor toys as well, like a range of HiSense TVs that are now available for up to $590 off. And let’s not forget travel essentials, like Zendure’s heavy-duty power bank, which is on sale for $70 off. Because what good is a luxurious getaway vacation if you can’t keep your devices juiced up?

There are worthwhile sales happening for everyone, so check out all these notable ones hand-picked by the The Hamden Journal Deals team.

Deals on phones and accessories

Zendure SuperTank Pro The SuperTank Pro has a 26,800mAh / 96.48Wh capacity, which is the maximum that you can take on a commercial flight, per FAA rules. It features four USB-C ports, an info-dense OLED panel, and more. Use code ZENVERGE at checkout from Wellbots to get $70 off.

Deals on headphones, earbuds, and speakers

Sony SRS-XB43 Sony’s SRS-XB43 is a large Bluetooth speaker that’s perfect for parties both indoors and out. The powerful stereo drivers sound great with plenty of bass, and you also get a customizable light show.

Apple’s terrific AirPods Max are on sale at Amazon and B&H Photo for $479 in all available colors. This $70 discount isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen on the premium noise-canceling headphones, but it’s nice to have all colors included in the offer. Read our review.

Apple AirPods Max Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

Deals on laptops and computer accessories

MacBook Air with M1 (late 2020) The MacBook Air is Apple’s entry-level laptop, which comes outfitted with the company’s new M1 chip and in one of three different colors (silver, space gray, and gold).

Deals on home stuff

Google Nest Wifi bundle Google’s Nest Wifi router and Point extender have an unassuming design. The router has two ethernet ports, while the Point can be used as a smart speaker. When checking out via Wellbots, be sure to use either promo code 50VERGE or 80VERGE to take advantage of the deal.

Deals on gaming stuff

HyperX Cloud Flight The HyperX Cloud Flight balances comfort and a solid price-to-performance. The wireless, lightweight headset offers up to 30 hours of battery life and can also be used wired.

Deals on TVs and monitors

The 2021 LG C1 remains one of our top TV picks, and the 48-inch model recently hit a new low of $996.99 (about $500 off) at Amazon. There are larger sizes available as well, like the 65-inch model, which is currently on sale for $1,596.99 ($903 off MSRP).

2021 LG C1 (65-inch) An OLED TV loaded with features, including support for 4K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync

2022 Samsung The Frame TV (55-inch) The newest model of Samsung’s aesthetically pleasing TV retains the same vivid QLED display as its predecessor but uses a new anti-glare, low-reflection coating dubbed “Matte Display,” which provides images with qualities that resemble actual canvas.

Hisense U7G TV (75-inch) The latest 4K TV from Hisense supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. It also supports Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps.

Deals on outdoorsy stuff

GoPro Hero 10 Black The GoPro Hero 10 Black offers a new processor, making it possible to shoot in 4K resolution at 120 frames per second.