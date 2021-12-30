We saw some of the best iPad deals of the year during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but if you missed out, there are still a couple of decent discounts available. Whether you’re after the high-end iPad Pro or the most affordable Apple tablet, the entry-level iPad, there’s a sale going on somewhere you may be interested in.

Of course, it’s difficult to know exactly where you can find the most notable deals unless you’re looking around at all of the major retailers on a daily basis. But that’s often what our deal hunters at The The Hamden Journal are doing each and every day, so let us help you out. Below, we’ve listed the best deals available on each iPad model that is currently available, some of which are outgoing models with freshly introduced replacements.

Highlights across the range Model Model Year List Price Sale Price Retailers Model Model Year List Price Sale Price Retailers iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) 2021 $329 $299 Amazon Walmart iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) 2020 $599 $539 Walmart iPad Mini (64GB, Wi-Fi) 2021 $500 $490 Amazon iPad Pro (11-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) 2021 $799 $749 Amazon iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 128GB, Wi-Fi) 2021 $1,099 $999 Amazon

The best iPad (2021) deals

Announced during the September iPhone 13 event, the 2021 iPad is Apple’s latest entry-level tablet and replaces the outgoing eighth-gen model from 2020. Typically, this would leave the older model ripe for the picking as retailers may drum up some fire sale pricing to get rid of old stock, but at this time, there are no good deals to be found on the eighth-gen model, if you can even find it. As a result, you can feel comfortable steering clear of the 2020 version and get the latest and greatest of 2021.

The new, ninth-generation iPad starts at $329, just as its predecessor, though the base model now has 64GB of storage instead of 32GB. You can also still opt for the model with 256GB of storage for $479. If you prefer your iPad to include cellular connectivity, the 64GB, LTE-equipped configuration runs $459 and the 256GB variant $609.

The updates for the 2021 model include a faster A13 Bionic processor and a 12MP ultrawide camera with Center Stage, a feature designed for keeping you framed up and centered while on video calls. Many other features carry over from its predecessor; the new entry-level model has the same 10.2-inch display, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor built into the home button, and a Smart Connector for connecting a Smart Keyboard.

iPad (2021, Wi-Fi) Apple’s latest, entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature.

Amazon and Walmart are both currently discounting 64GB iPad with Wi-Fi in space gray by $30, which remains the steepest discount we’ve seen on the latest model. The same $30 discount also extends to the 256GB model with Wi-Fi, which is on sale at Amazon in the silver colorway for $449 or at Walmart in either color for the same price.

The best iPad Mini (2019) deals

Apple’s iPad Mini from 2019 has the same 7.9-inch display and design as previous iterations but with refreshed internal specs. It could be a good choice for fans of the classic home button, Touch ID, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack.

We’ve seen the outgoing 64GB iPad Mini with its older A12 Bionic processor drop to as low as $299, and the 256GB model was recently on sale for $495 instead of $550. At the moment, however, we’re not seeing any discounts on the older iPad Mini — at least in new condition. Many retailers have discontinued selling the last-gen model, and even refurbished versions are becoming more difficult to find. If you have your eyes set exclusively on the 2019 model, however, Apple is currently selling a refurbished, Wi-Fi-equipped model with 64GB of storage in space gray for $339 instead of $399.

iPad Mini (2019, 64GB, Wi-Fi) The 2019 iPad Mini features the same 7.9-inch display as its predecessors, but it includes an A12 Bionic processor, the same one used in the iPhone XS and iPhone XR generation.

The best iPad Mini (2021) deals

The sixth-generation iPad Mini has a larger screen, a top-of-the-line processor, support for USB-C, and options for 5G. It has sadly forfeited its headphone jack in the process, but overall it’s a solid device that brings a fully refreshed design to Apple’s small tablet form factor.

The changes and refinements to the new iPad Mini come at a heftier price, however, and the new 64GB Wi-Fi model now starts at $499. Electing 256GB of storage brings the price up to $649, while the 5G cellular models are $649 for 64GB and $799 for 256GB. These are some big numbers for a small iPad, and the larger iPad Air might be worth considering if you prefer your dollar to go further with more screen real estate. But if you want the latest and greatest from Apple in a smaller format, this is where the action is.

iPad Mini (2021, Wi-Fi) Apple’s revamped iPad Mini ditches the home button and opts for a larger, edge-to-edge display that’s reminiscent of last year’s iPad Air. It also comes outfitted with a faster processor, support for USB-C, and a top-mounted power button that moonlights as a Touch ID sensor.

Right now, discounts on the sixth-gen Mini at Amazon are fairly limited. Amazon is offering the 64GB model with Wi-Fi in select colorways for $489.99, as well as the 256GB model with Wi-Fi for $644. Best Buy isn’t offering a discount, however, it is offering new subscribers six months of Apple Music and Apple News Plus — as well as three months of Apple TV Plus — when they purchase the 64GB iPad Mini with Wi-Fi at full price. If the prior-generation iPad Mini has given any indication, deals on the 2021 iPad Mini might be light and infrequent moving forward, partly because it has such minimal competition in its product segment.

The best iPad Air (2020) deals

The 2020 iPad Air has a slightly larger 10.9-inch display compared to the prior model’s 10.5-inch screen and features thinner bezels around it. Apple has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, too, which is located on the top of the device.

The fourth-generation iPad Air comes in 64GB and 256GB storage configurations. The Wi-Fi models start at around $599 and $749, respectively, making the starting price slightly more than the prior gen. The units equipped with LTE start at $729.

We’ve previously seen the base model drop to as low as $489. While it’s currently not available for that cheap, Walmart is selling the Wi-Fi-equipped model with 64GB of storage in multiple colorways for $539, a modest 11 percent off the typical list price.

iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is located at the top of the device.

The best iPad Pro (2020) deals

The fifth-generation, M1-equipped iPad Pro came out earlier this year, which means there are many deals to be had on the prior iPad Pro from 2020. The fourth-generation iPad Pro looks nearly the same as the 2018 model, when this design was first established, aside from a dual-lens rear camera array. Unlike some of the less expensive iPad models, the 2020 iPad Pro ditches the headphone jack and uses a USB-C port instead of Lightning. It also features a high refresh display and Face ID to help you unlock the tablet instead of relying on the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

| Photo by Brennan King / The The Hamden Journal iPad Pro (2020, 11-inch) This 2020 tablet comes lacks the M1 processor, but offers a USB-C port instead of Lightning, a 120Hz refresh rate display, 4K rendering for video editing apps, Face ID, and more.

If you’re looking for the 11-inch, 2020 iPad Pro, it’s currently available on clearance but only if you’re interested in buying the massive 1TB variant. Right now, Best Buy is selling the 1TB, Wi-Fi-equipped variant in silver for $1,099.99 instead of $1,299.99. Additionally, Best Buy will throw in a six-month subscription to Apple News Plus and Apple Music, if you’re a new subscriber, as well as three months of Apple TV Plus.

The best iPad Pro (2021) deals

The 2020 iPad Pro is great, but if display quality is the most important factor to your purchasing decision, the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is the way to go. The larger, fifth-gen model makes use of a Mini LED display, which is engineered to produce deeper blacks and better contrast, much like OLED technology. Additionally, both the 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros tout Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip — the same processor found in the latest Mac computers — as well as new features like Center Stage. They’re the most impressive and expensive iPads to date, with the 11- and 12.9-inch configurations typically starting at $799 and $1,099, respectively.

If the latest model is what you desire, the 11-inch, 128GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi starts at $799. While we’ve previously seen the price of this model drop to as low as $649.97, right now Amazon is only selling it in silver for $749, which is a modest $50 discount. Amazon is also currently discounting the 11-inch, 1TB model with Wi-Fi to $1,429, a $70 discount.

Meanwhile, the 12.9-inch, 128GB model with Wi-Fi is on sale at Amazon in silver for $999, the second-best price we’ve seen on Apple’s high-end tablet to date. Amazon is also selling the Wi-Fi-equipped, 1TB and 2TB configurations for around $100 off — a slight discount, to be sure, but one of the better deals we’ve seen this year. If you’re looking for the 256GB model with Wi-Fi, it’s on sale at Walmart for $1,099, a $100 discount, or at Amazon for $1,103.

iPad Pro (2021, Wi-Fi) Apple’s latest iPad Pro also comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt, however, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.