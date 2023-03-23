Best Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes, including Chapter 1’s map

The Unreal Editor and Creative 2.0 made their way into Fortnite on March 22. The Unreal Editor allows creators to design their own maps using Unreal engine 5 which will change the creative landscape as you know it. The Unreal Editor will be a user-friendly tool that provides developers with a bunch of new assets to create visually stunning game modes that weren’t possible before. Read on to find some of the best early Fortnite Creative 2.0 maps so far.

What is Fortnite Creative 2.0?

Fortnite Creative 2.0, also known as Unreal Editor for Fortnite, is Epic Games’ new tool for developers to create anything that their mind can think of inside the world of Fortnite. Creators can now utilize Unreal Engine 5’s tools and assets to build new landscapes, import textures, animate characters, and much much more. This is just the beginning of Fortnite Creative 2.0 as more functionality will be added to the editor to give developers more control over their creations.

For now, the editor is only available for PC users, but all of the maps and creations are playable on every platform.

Best early Fortnite Creative 2.0 map codes

Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 3 Map — 2179-7822-3395

Image: Epic Games/Atlas Creative via The Hamden Journal

Fortnite Chapter 1 (specifically Chapter 1 Season 3) is back! Travel back in time to revisit some nostalgic locations like Tilted Towers and Tomato Town. Currently, games can hold up to 30 players and the old loot pool can be found in chests around the map. As this is an early build of the map, there are a few hiccups such as no floor loot and long wait times for a new game, but Atlas Creative is hard at work fixing as many bugs as they can.

Forest Guardian — 0348-4483-3263

Image: Epic Games/Epic Labs via The Hamden Journal

Epic Labs (essentially a team of developers inside Fortnite developer Epic) has beautifully utilized the Unreal Editor to give you a visually stunning experience in the world of Fortnite. Take part in a short journey through an enchanted forest and complete the Forest Guardian’s challenge to claim your reward. This creative map is short but sweet, and displays what maps can and should look like in the future.

The Space Inside — 9836-7381-5978

Image: Epic Games/Epic Labs via The Hamden Journal

Another Epic-made map, The Space Inside is a single player mystery map that has you traveling through a series of escape rooms. This map features a wide array of aesthetics and keeps you guessing on what will come next. The Space Inside also utilizes the new first person mode to make the experience fresh and more focused on the task at hand.

Deserted: Domination — 8035-1519-2959

Image: Epic Games/Epic Labs via The Hamden Journal

The final map in the Epic Labs trio on Creative 2.0’s debut is Deserted: Domination. Here, if you wanted to play the classic capture point game type in Fortnite, this game mode is for you. When the round starts, you can choose one of seven loadouts: infantry, scout, defender, sapper, sniper, trooper, or shotgunner. Each loadout has different weapons and utility for you to use and defeat your opponent. Gain enough points to win by capturing and holding zones or eliminating your enemies.

Color Switch — 1415-7321-0392

Image: Epic Games/Team Unite via The Hamden Journal

Peely really had a growth spurt over night! In Color Switch, developed by Team Unite, your objective is to stand on top of the color indicated on your screen. You’ll slide around on the colored tiles as the difficulty ramps up until you slip off of the map or make it all the way to the end. In case you do fall, there are more activities for you to take part in as the round is finishing! You can jump across a parkour course or drive a toy car around its little race track.

The Arcade — 3638-6410-4991

Image: Epic Games/Infinity Studios via The Hamden Journal

Meet Droopy Flops, a take on Flappy Bird created with Fortnite’s new Unreal Editor. Head over to the Arcade to play its only game so far, but if something like this is possible now, imagine the possibilities that Infinity Studios can create later down the road. The Arcade is in its early stages, but creator Infinity Studios is planning on bringing more games to the Fortnite creative scene.