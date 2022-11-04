Best early Black Friday deals: LG OLED TVs, the iPad Mini, and Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Want to get a head start on your holiday shopping before the Black Friday madness begins? Despite the fact it’s still a few weeks away, many major retailers are already launching early Black Friday sales, making the days leading up to the shopping event an ideal time to avoid the rush.

While it’s possible prices will go even lower once the big day finally rolls around, the discounts we’re currently seeing are nothing to sneeze at. Target, Best Buy, and Amazon are offering some seriously steep discounts on a number of popular tech and gadgets, ranging from Apple devices to TVs, tablets, smart displays, and more.