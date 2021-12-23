There are a lot of 4K TVs available to choose from, complete with a wide variety of prices and performance. And while we saw some incredible TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, fret not, as there are still plenty available for those looking to pick up a TV. Even if your budget is less than $500, you can get a good 4K TV in a bigger size than you might expect. Whether you want a secondary TV for the bedroom or a high-end OLED that’s built for a cinema-like experience, we’ve picked out the best TV deals across four common categories.

Note: We provide regular updates to this post so be sure to check back periodically for the most up-to-date info on the best deals available.

The best 4K TV deals for most people

A 55-inch TV is a popular size for good reason. It’s not too big, nor is it too small, making it a safe size if you’re looking to upgrade the TV in a living room or bedroom.

Sony X80J

Sony’s 55-inch X80J TV has Google TV software built-in, so you won’t need to purchase any additional streaming boxes, like an Apple TV or Chromecast. The LED panel also supports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR, and has four HDMI ports (one of which is HDMI ARC). It’s a relatively low-frills affair, but it seems like a good deal that’s currently available at Best Buy for $549.99, the TV’s best price to date. In addition to free delivery, the retailer is also offering $50 off a Google Nest Hub smart display with each purchase, a month of Philo for $5, and up to $200 off select soundbars. Walmart is discounting the TV as well, but is only dropping the price down to $598 (without the added incentives).

TCL 6-Series

The TCL 6-Series R635 model is a good option if you are looking to balance price and performance. The R635 model sports a QLED panel, but it goes a step above with Mini LED backlighting, which brings better brightness and contrast. The 55-inch model is currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for around $699.99 ($250 off), though, we’ve seen the R635 drop to as low as $650 in the past.

If you prefer a larger model, Best Buy is also discounting the 65- and 75-inch variants. The retailer is offering the 65-inch for $999.99 ($300 off), while selling the 75-inch for $1,299.99 ($500 off). Regardless of which configuration you choose, however, Best Buy will also take $90 off Facebook Portal TV, if you purchase the two together. The retailer is even throwing in a month of Philo for $5 and 30 free days FuboTV Pro when you buy the 75-inch version.

Samsung The Frame TV

Samsung’s The Frame blends into your home decor, displaying customizable images that look like a piece of decorative art if its motion sensor detects someone in the room. When turned on, however, it transforms into an HDR-compatible QLED TV with Amazon’s Alexa built-in and support for AirPlay 2. The stylish, 4K TV also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, access to all the popular streaming services, and four HDMI ports.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, we saw the 55-inch drop from $1,500 to $998, its best price ever. Sadly, it’s now only $300 off, with the 55-inch model going for $1,199.99 at Best Buy and $1,197.99 at Amazon. Best Buy is also offering a $150 discount when you buy two, assuming you opt for the 50-inch model or larger. Best Buy is taking $90 off of the Facebook Portal TV with your purchase, too, as well as anywhere between $50 and $300 off on select soundbars.

The best TV deals on a budget

Insignia’s 4K HDR Fire TV Edition

You don’t have to spend a fortune for a 4K TV; spending $500 or less can still net you a TV with good image quality and features. Insignia’s 4K HDR Fire TV Edition model is the perfect case in point, one that supports HDR10, HDMI ARC, and HDMI eArc, among other notable features. Right now, you can pick up the 55-inch model from Best Buy for $369.99, a $180 discount on what is its typical $549.99 price tag. Best Buy will also throw in a third-gen Echo Dot with each purchase and take $90 off of Facebook Portal TV. Amazon is also offering the same discount on the TV, although note these models are also shipped and sold by Best Buy.

Toshiba Smart Fire TV Edition

Another Fire TV Edition TV deal happening now is on Toshiba’s 50-inch Smart Fire TV Edition 4K LED, which normally retails for $499.99. As the name might imply, it allows you to stream content from services such as Disney Plus and Netflix, and includes the option to watch live TV. The latest models also tout an Alexa-enabled remote, an easy-to-use interface, and support for both Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. Right now at Amazon, you can pick up the 55-inch model for $359.99, a $160 discount.

TCL Class 4-Series

TCL also has competitively priced televisions, and its 4-Series lineup is one of the more affordable options on the market. The S435 model features a built-in Roku interface, dual-band Wi-Fi, HDR10, and support for all Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. You can currently get the 55-inch model for $379.99 at Amazon, which is $220 less than the usual retail price. Other sizes are on sale, too, like the 43-inch model, which is currently going for $271.14 instead of $349.99, its best price on Amazon yet. We also recently saw the 50-inch drop to as low as $250, but it’s now only available for $359.99. That’s not as steep as a discount, but it still saves you about $140.

Amazon Omni Fire TV

Amazon’s first TV, the Omni Fire 4K TV, only just recently launched and starts at $370. The self-branded effort features the ability to query Alexa even when the TV is off, as well as a low input lag and support for two-way video calling. We gave it a 7/10 in our review, while noting how the TV shows great promise thanks to its robust Alexa integration and support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, among other things. At the same time, however, TCL and other similarly priced television makers offer better picture quality.

Right now, you can buy the 55-inch model for $409.99 instead of $559.99, which is the same discount we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Both the larger and smaller configurations are on sale as well, with the 65-inch going for $659.99 instead of $829.99. Best Buy is offering comparable sales on various sizes, while throwing in a $90 discount on Facebook Portal TV if you purchase the two together. Note, however, only the larger 65-inch and 75-inch models include support for Dolby Vision HDR.

Vizio M7 Series Premium Quantum

If you’re looking for a budget-friendly TV with good picture quality, Vizio’s midrange M7 Series Quantum TV is worthy of consideration, even if it is over $500. The 2021 model sports a 60Hz panel, along with support for Apple’s AirPlay 2, AMD FreeSync, and a variable refresh rate (VRR). It also touts Vizio’s SmartCast system and a built-in Chromecast, allowing you to cast content from your phone and access Netflix, Disney Plus, and all your favorite streaming services. Right now, both Amazon and Best Buy are offering discounts on various size configurations. You can buy the 55-inch, for example, for $579.99 ($170 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, or the 50-inch version for $20 cheaper.

The best deals on OLED TVs

OLED televisions offer the best image quality you can get in a mainstream TV, and many were heavily discounted during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you missed out on those sales, however, you may still have another shot at landing a good deal, as many of the best models are still currently available at a discount.

LG A1 OLED

Right now, Best Buy and Amazon are discounting various sizes of the LG’s entry-level A1 OLED, selling the 55-inch for around $1,099.99 ($200 off), its best price to date. Best Buy is also taking $90 off of Facebook Portal TV with your purchase, offering 30 days of FuboTV Pro at no additional cost, and giving you the option for one month of Philo for $5.

The 4K A1 offers support for both Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as an automatic low-latency mode. Unlike more expensive OLEDs, however, it doesn’t come with a slate of advanced gaming features, like those found on LG’s C1 model. It offers a slower 60Hz display and lacks HDMI 2.1, for example, and doesn’t support a variable refresh rate.

LG BX OLED

Unlike the A1, LG’s BX line supports HDMI 2.1, meaning this TV is perfect for people looking to take advantage of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The TV also supports Dolby Atmos as well as 4K at 120Hz and a variable refresh rate. At the moment, the popular 65-inch model is discounted to $1,709.99, saving you $90.

LG GX Series OLED

Despite the high price tag, LG’s Gallery Series GX OLED is a good TV for those looking for a more cinematic experience. It includes support for Google Assistant and Alexa, and for those who want to use their TV for gaming, it features Nvidia G-Sync and HDMI 2.1 support, meaning it can take full advantage of the RTX 30-Series cards or next-gen consoles. Right now, you can get the 55-inch model for as low as $1,619.99 ($180 off) at Best Buy. You can also buy it for the same price at B&H Photo, or grab the 65-inch model at B&H for $2,296.99, which will save you $1,200.

Vizio OLED

Vizio’s 55-inch OLED remains a Best Buy exclusive. You can currently get it for just $999.99, its best price to date, and it remains one of the more affordable options if you’re looking for an OLED. Vizio doesn’t have the same kind of experience in the OLED playing field as LG, sure, but it’s a great deal if you want a high-end viewing experience and HDMI 2.1 ports to display high frame rates from your PS5 or Xbox Series X. If you prefer a larger size, the 65-inch model is also available for $1,499.99 at Best Buy, a cool $300 off the list price.

Like with other models, the retailer is also offering a $90 discount on Facebook Portal TV with each purchase, in addition to 30 days of FuboTV Pro and a month of Philo for $5.

4K TVs for the Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X

Sony’s PS5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series X can play 4K games with HDR at up to 120 frames per second. So, naturally, if you don’t have a TV that takes full advantage of your console, it might be time to upgrade to one of our recommendations. For the best experience, you’ll want a TV that supports HDMI 2.1.

LG CX OLED

LG’s CX series of TVs include support for Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync adaptive sync technologies as well as a low 1ms response time. The big difference between the CX and the cheaper BX model mentioned above is the CX line has slightly better brightness, which is better for HDR content. It’s currently available in three sizes: 55, 65, and 77 inches.

Right now, there’s a $75 discount available on the 55-inch model at Best Buy and a larger $800 discount available on the 77-inch configuration, bringing them down to $1,424.99 and $2,499.99, respectively. Best Buy will also take $90 off Facebook Portal TV and throw in a month of Philo for $5 when you buy the larger model.

LG C1 OLED

If you’re looking for an even more impressive TV, we recommend turning your attention to LG’s C1 line. Like its predecessor, the CX, the 4K C1 touts support for Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync technologies, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and low input lag. The main difference between the two is that the C1 is available in an 83-inch variant and features a better processor. It also utilizes a newer interface that makes good use of a settings pane dubbed “Game Optimizer,” which conveniently brings together a host of game-centric settings — refresh rate, latency, etc. — for quicker access.

If you’re interested in all the bells and whistles that come with the C1, the 55-inch model is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $1,296.99 and $1,299.99, two of the lowest prices to date on the excellent OLED. You can also pick up the smaller, 48-inch model for $1,099.99 instead of $1,299.99 at Best Buy, and the retailer will throw in a $90 discount on Facebook Portal TV as well as 30 days of FuboTV Pro. Best Buy and Amazon are offering discounts on other configurations, too, including the 65-inch, which is selling for around $1,796.99.

Meanwhile, Newegg is offering the same discounts but throwing in a $100 Newegg gift card as well, selling both the 55-inch and 65-inch for $1,299 and $1,799, respectively. The retailer is also offering a $500 gift card when you buy the 83-inch variant. You can also get a $50 gift card if you buy the 48-inch model for $1,099 from Newegg as well.

Samsung Neo QLED QN90A

For a viable OLED alternative — one that’s currently seeing a rare discount — there’s the Neo QLED QN90A. Unlike the LG models above, Samsung’s most recent flagship uses Mini LED backlighting, a technology that allows for better contrast, less “blooming” around white objects on a dark background, and brightness levels that outperform even the best OLED TVs. Like the C1, the QN90A is also built with gamers in mind. The 2021 model features an HDMI 2.1 port and a “Game Bar” that gives you the ability to quickly adjust your screen’s aspect ratio, monitor input lag, and check to ensure settings such as HDR and VRR are active, all of which make for a better gaming experience overall.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the 55-inch QN90A sold for as low as $1,299.99, however, Best Buy and Amazon are currently only discounting the $1,799.99 TV to around $1,499.99. There are also varying discounts available on the 75- and 85-inch configurations at Amazon.

