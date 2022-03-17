Best cheap tablet deals for March 2022

Tablets exist in a space between phones and laptops that is becoming increasingly muddled. As phones become more powerful and gain larger displays, laptops continue to get lighter. Tablet manufacturers haven’t been resting on their laurels, though, and many of the more recent tablets we’ve seen are looking to bridge the gap in terms of performance and, in select cases, handle some tasks more efficiently than both phones and laptops.

The tablet spectrum is varied, too. Inexpensive models like the Amazon Fire HD 10 make for excellent media streaming devices, while those in Microsoft’s versatile Surface lineup can easily serve as ad-hoc laptops when paired with an optional, folio-style keyboard. Then there’s the ubiquitous iPad, a slate that has become the go-to tablet for anyone searching for something in the Apple ecosystem (and for many outside of it).

Below, we’ve rounded up deals for a number of Android, iPadOS, and Windows tablets. We’ve also broken down the deals by manufacturer to make things easier, and we will continue to update this post regularly as new discounts and sales become available.

Apple tablet deals

2020 iPad Air

The recent announcement of a new iPad Air has led Apple to significantly discount its last-gen predecessor, the 2020 iPad Air. The older model may lack Apple’s blazing-fast M1 chip, but its A14 Bionic processor is still capable of delivering plenty of power and should be fast enough for the vast majority of apps. The tablet is also compatible with various iPad Air accessories, which allow you to transform it into an ad-hoc laptop using add-ons like Apple’s Magic Keyboard. The 10.9-inch tablet offers a terrific Retina display with 2360 x 1640 and a wide color gamut as well, not to mention a USB-C port for charging. Normally $599, the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped iPad Air is on sale at Amazon and Best Buy right now for $499.99, matching its best price to date. Read our review.

2020 iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) The 2020 iPad Air includes thinner bezels around the display and has relocated the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the power button, which is located at the top of the device.

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro

In many ways, the iPad Pro is the scaled-up model of the most recent iPad Air. The 12.9-inch Pro features Apple’s M1 chip, the same all-aluminum form factor, and the option for 5G connectivity. The 12-inch iPad Pro includes a larger, Mini LED display, though, along with a superior camera array, support for Face ID, and a variable refresh rate.

The 128GB model with Wi-Fi normally costs $1099.99 but can currently be found at Amazon and Best Buy for around $999. However, if you’re fortunate to have a Micro Center within driving distance, you can save an additional $100 with in-store pickup, bringing the price down to $899.99. The current discount is appealing, but bear in mind that this particular model has maintained this price for several months, so we wouldn’t recommend paying more than $1,000 if you’re planning to pick one up. Read our review.

12.9-inch iPad Pro (2021, 128GB, Wi-Fi) Apple’s latest iPad Pro also comes with the company’s own M1 processor and Thunderbolt, however, the 12.9-inch model also touts the best display of any tablet available.

Lenovo tablet deals

Lenovo Tab P11

The 11-inch Lenovo Tab P11 normally starts at $259.99 but is currently discounted at Best Buy to $199.99, matching its best price to date. This model comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage out of the box, however, thanks to its microSD card slot, you can upgrade it post-purchase. The low-end Android tablet also has a display resolution of 2000 x 1000 and features an 8MP front-facing camera for video chatting, as well as a 13MP rear camera for taking photos. While the P11 is compatible with an optional keyboard dock, the tablet’s Snapdragon 662 processor and limited RAM prevent the P11 from performing much heavy lifting, rendering it more suitable for light browsing and media consumption.

Lenovo Tab P11 (64GB, Wi-Fi) This 11-inch tablet from Lenovo features 64GB storage capacity and 4GB of RAM. The P11 uses the Android 10 OS and has a screen resolution of 2000 x 1200.

Microsoft tablet deals

Microsoft Surface Pro 8

If you don’t mind a limited port selection and are in need of a tablet that offers plenty of performance in a lightweight chassis, Microsoft’s high-powered Surface Pro 8 might fit the bill. The attractive, modern slate feature a 13-inch touchscreen, along with 2880 x 1920 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate — a rarity outside of the gaming sphere. It’s also a great teleconferencing device thanks to its far-field studio microphones and 5MP front-facing camera. Best of all, it serves as a competent stand-in laptop when using the integrated kickstand and the optional keyboard cover.

Right now, the Surface Pro 8 is on sale with Microsoft’s Surface Pro Keyboard at Best Buy for $999.98, a cool $240 off the package’s normal list price. Note that this particular model comes with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Read our review.

Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series may have just launched, but you can already get a Best Buy gift card for up to $100 when you purchase any model in the Tab S8 lineup at Best Buy. To be specific, purchasing the standard S8 ($699.99) gets you a $50 gift card, the S8 Plus ($899.99) a $75 gift card, and the S8 Ultra ($1,099.99) a $100 gift card, all of which are good toward a future purchase.

While there are some clear upgrades across the S8 line, there are a number of similarities as well. They all use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, feature quad-speaker arrays, run on Android 12, and come packaged with a Samsung S Pen stylus. Each model also supports Wi-Fi 6E and comes equipped with a minimum of 8GB of RAM, but the S8 Ultra is available in 12GB and 16GB configurations as well. The S8 and S8 Plus essentially serve as direct replacements for their Tab S7 predecessors, while the S8 Ultra is a more feature-packed model with support for 5G connectivity and a 14.6-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2,960 x 1,848 resolution.

While we have yet to review Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 lineup, we generally liked the Tab S7 series (see below). That said, we’ll have our full impressions on the site soon.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) + $50 gift card The standard model of the Galaxy Tab S8 features an 11-inch LCD display with 2560 x 1600 resolution. The base model also has 8GB of RAM and can be configured to include either 128GB or 256GB of storage out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi, 256GB) + $100 gift card The premium model in the S8 lineup, the S8 Ultra features many of the same specs as its cheaper siblings. In addition to having configurations that can feature up to 512GB of storage, however, the Ultra can also be upgraded with either 12GB or 16GB of RAM. It also has a larger, 14.6-inch OLED display with 2960 x 1848 resolution.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus

The 11 and 12-inch models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 still manage to hold their own, even with the recent release of the Tab S8 series. Both use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, can run on Android 12, feature quad-speaker systems, and come packaged with Samsung’s S-Pen. The biggest differences between the two models are the displays — the S7 uses an 11-inch LCD panel while the S7 Plus makes use of 12.4-inch OLED display.

Although we’ve seen the standard, 128GB S7 with Wi-Fi retail for as low as $450, it’s currently only available on clearance at Best Buy for $584.99, about $65 off its original retail price. The S7 Plus, meanwhile, is also on sale at Best Buy, where you can pick up the 128GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model for $725 instead of $849.99. We’ve seen steeper discounts on both models in the past, however, given the recent introduction of the S8 line, we don’t expect retailers — including Samsung — to offer either model much longer. Read our S7 and S7 Plus reviews.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) The standard Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch LCD display, and both the S7 and S7 Plus are equipped with a 120Hz panel and 128GB of base storage. Both models also come packaged with the redesigned S Pen, which makes for a smoother writing and drawing experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite

If you’re on the market for a barebones entertainment device — whether for yourself or your kids — the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 and A7 Lite are two tablets to consider. The standard, base model Galaxy Tab A7 features a 10.4-inch display, 32GB of storage, and a paltry 3GB of RAM, not to mention a rather dated CPU. While the overall specs of the A7 may leave some power users craving something with a little more juice, the inexpensive tablet still offers great-sound speakers, terrific build quality, and a commendable display.

The A7 Lite, on the other hand, is a smaller and less powerful version of the standard A7. The 8.7-inch display offers just 1340 x 800 resolution and, like the larger model, the base configuration comes with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM. While less powerful, it’s also difficult to find a tablet with these specs that’s available at this price point.

Right now, the 32GB, Wi-Fi-equipped A7 is on sale at Best Buy for $195.99 instead of $229.99, while the budget-friendly A7 Lite is currently available at Amazon for $129 instead of its typical $159.99. Read our Galaxy Tab A7 review.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 (Wi-Fi, 32GB) Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A7 features a vibrant, colorful display, decent speakers, and solid build quality. This tablet is a great tertiary device for entertainment at an affordable price point.