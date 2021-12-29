When it comes to finding a device to use to read your ebooks, you have a few options to choose from. You can always buy a tablet or use your smartphone, but those devices are multipurpose and can be used for a ton of things, like surfing the web or doom-scrolling on Twitter. If you are looking for something to strictly read books, e-readers, while niche, are designed to store all of your books in a virtual library with limited functionality.

Amazon, one of the pioneers of the e-reader, has dominated the space for years with its Kindle lineup, which consists of several unique models with their own pros and cons.

Below, we’ve listed each model currently available for purchase. Sometimes, there isn’t a deal for one, or any, of the products, which is why we’ve mentioned the most recent sale price in those instances. While newer models like the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite are currently only available for full price, keep in mind that the retailer also offers 20 percent off all of its Kindles when you trade in select devices, so there are still other ways to save money when none of the models are available at a discount.

Highlights across the range Model Configuration Color Normal Price Sale Price Retailer Model Configuration Color Normal Price Sale Price Retailer Kindle (fourth-gen) Essentials Bundle 8GB (with ads) Black or white $135 $120 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle 32GB (without ads) Black $270 $250 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Essentials Bundle 8GB (with ads) Black $180 $160 Amazon Kindle Oasis (third-gen) Essentials Bundle 8GB (with ads) Black $320 $280 Amazon

The 10th-gen Kindle is Amazon’s most affordable e-reader, and as such, it usually retails for $89.99. Released in 2019, the base Kindle includes a front light, 8GB of storage, and comes with or without ad support. Despite including the same 167ppi resolution as its predecessors, the latest model features a slightly higher contrast than earlier models.

Right now, you can buy a 10th-gen Kindle with lock screen ads at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy for $89.99, its typical retail price. If you want one without ads, you can grab it for $109.99 at Amazon. If you buy either Kindle model at Amazon, you’ll also receive three months of Kindle Unlimited at no additional cost. Target and Best Buy, meanwhile, are offering $36 off the price of two if you purchase a pair of the ad-supported models.

If you want to save some money on additional accessories for the e-reader, Amazon’s Kindle Essentials Bundle is $119.97 ($15 off its usual price) at Amazon; it includes an ad-supported Kindle in either black or white, one of three printed covers, and a power adapter.

Amazon Kindle (2019) Amazon’s most affordable e-reader that now includes a front light for the display. The tablet also offers support for Bluetooth headphones and is a little more comfortable to hold than its predecessor.

The entry-level Kindle and Oasis models were not the only ones that received a refresh in 2019. Amazon also announced and released the Kindle Kids, which provides age-appropriate content for younger readers who prefer digital books for $109.99 ($20 more than the base Kindle at standard MSRP).

The Kindle Kids Edition consists of five items: the device, a case, a two-year extended replacement guarantee (in the event the device breaks), and one year of Amazon Kids Plus service. The latter is the biggest selling point of the device aside from the kid-friendly patterns, as it allows parents to grant their kids access to a digital library of kid-friendly books like Percy Jackson and The Hobbit at no additional cost.

Right now, it’s only available at Amazon and Best Buy for $109.99, the full retail price, though, we did see it drop to $60 during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Best is also taking $44 off the cost of two, if you want to purchase a pair.

Kindle Kids The kid-friendly bundle, which includes a one-year membership to Amazon Kids Plus.

Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is its 11th-gen model, which comes with USB-C support, longer battery life, and a larger, 6.8-inch display. Given just how recently the new e-reader launched, however, we haven’t seen a ton of discounts yet. Thankfully, you can still pick up the last-gen model, which is frequently available for far less than the standard retail price.

The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite comes in three main configurations: an 8GB model with ads for $139.99, an 8GB without ads for $159.99, and a 32GB Signature Edition for $189.99. The latter is identical to the standard Paperwhite, except it also features Qi wireless charging and a sensor that will automatically adjust the backlight when needed. Amazon has also rolled out a Kindle Paperwhite Kids Edition for $159.99, which comes bundled with a kid-friendly cover, a two-year extended replacement guarantee, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus, much like the aforementioned Kindle Kids. All 2021 models are also similar to the 2018 model in that they feature a waterproof design and Audible audiobook support.

Currently, the ad-supported Kindle Paperwhite is available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target starting at $139.99, its full retail price. The 32GB, ad-free Signature Edition is available at Amazon as part of a discounted bundle for $249.97, however, which also includes a “cork” cover and a wireless charging dock.

Kindle Paperwhite (8GB, 2021) Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch, E Ink display with adjustable color temperature for nighttime reading. It also boasts a faster processor, additional battery life, IPX8 waterproofing, and — finally — a USB-C port.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle The premium Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition offers the same design and performance as the new base model, but with more storage, an automatic light sensor, and Qi wireless charging. Amazon’s current bundle, highlighted here, also comes with a wireless charging dock and a cork case.

While there currently are no price breaks on the 2021 Kindle Paperwhite — save for the $20 discount available on the Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition Bundle — retailers like Amazon and Best Buy often lower the price of the last-gen model to $89.99 during major shopping holidays and limited-time sales.

Although the e-reader is not on sale as a standalone device at the moment, Amazon is currently discounting the Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, which includes either the 8GB e-reader with ads for $159.97 or the 32GB reader with ads for $189.97, along with a leather case and power adapter. If you’re a fan of Suzanne Collins’ Hunger Games trilogy, Amazon also offers a bundle that includes a Kindle Paperwhite, a power adapter, and a Mockingjay-emblazoned cover. It’s currently available in two ad-supported configurations and colors: an 8GB version for $159.97 and a 32GB variant for $189.97, both of which save you $20.

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle (8GB, 2018) The fourth generation of the Paperwhite e-reader, which is waterproof and includes a better display and improved battery life than the previous iteration. Amazon’s Essentials Bundle also comes with a leather case and power adapter.

The Kindle Oasis is the most expensive of the lineup, starting at $250. The device comes in two storage configurations, 8GB or 32GB, and like the other models, you can get it with or without ads on the lock screen.

The 2019 Kindle Oasis looks very similar to the previous model. It retains its waterproof, 7-inch, 300ppi E Ink display and supports Audible audiobooks via Bluetooth. However, unlike previous models, it can adjust the color temperature to a yellow-toned display, making it easier to read at night.

In the past, we’ve seen the 8GB Kindle Oasis drop to as low as $174.99, which is the lowest it has ever been for that configuration to date. While there are currently no deals on just the Oasis itself, configurations start at $249.99 at Amazon and include three free months of Kindle Unlimited. The 8GB, ad-supported Oasis is $249.99 and the one without ads is $269.99. If you need more storage, the 32GB version is $279.99 with ads or $299.99 without.

If you’re looking for a discount, the Essentials bundle is on sale at Amazon for $30 off its normal list price. You can get either the 8GB, ad-supported configuration for as low as $279.97 or the 32GB variant for $309.97, both of which come with a leather cover, a power adapter, and three months of Kindle Unlimited. Best also offers the 8GB model with ads for $249.99, however, the retailer will knock $100 off the final price if you purchase two.

Kindle Oasis (8GB) Amazon’s flagship e-reader now includes a warmer display, making it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. It’s also IPX8 waterproof, like the Paperwhite.

Kindle Oasis (third-gen) Essentials Bundle Amazon’s third-gen Oasis includes IPX8 water resistance and a warmer display, which makes it easier to read at night or in various lighting conditions. The discounted Essentials Bundle comes packaged with a leather cover, a power adapter, and three months of Kindle Unlimited.