Thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch? It might be tempting to order one of the new Series 7 models, but new Apple hardware always comes at a premium. The latest version of the Apple wearable offers a slightly larger display and some improvements to durability but is largely the same Apple Watch we’re familiar with.

Thankfully, each Apple Watch model offers ample functionality and has seen its fair share of discounts over the last year. So which ones should you consider if you’re in the market for Apple’s popular smartwatch while trying to shop smarter?

There are currently four Apple Watch models to choose from, all of which support watchOS 8. The highest-end is the Apple Watch Series 7, which starts at $399. Last year’s model, the Series 6, has received a modest discount at some retailers since its release but is still usually found starting at $399. If either of those models seems too expensive, however, you can save about $120 by opting for an Apple Watch SE, which will set you back $279.

Finally, there’s the four-year-old Series 3, the most affordable Apple Watch to date. It has a starting retail price of $199, but it frequently goes on sale. However, if you want something more future-proof, you may want to consider Apple’s newer watches, as it’s not clear how much longer Apple will issue software updates to the Series 3 beyond watchOS 8. Regardless of which model you prefer, we’ve rounded up the best Apple Watch deals below.

Highlights across the range Model Size Colors List Price Sale Price Retailers Model Size Colors List Price Sale Price Retailers Apple Watch SE 40mm, GPS Gold case with starlight Sport Band, space gray aluminum case with midnight Sport Band $279 $229 Walmart Apple Watch Series 3 38mm, GPS White or black $199 $169 Best Buy Apple Watch Series 3 42mm, GPS White or black $229 $199 Best Buy Apple Watch Series 6 40mm, GPS White or navy $399 $349 Walmart Apple Watch Series 6 44mm, GPS Red $429 $299 Walmart Apple Watch Series 7 41mm, GPS Green $400 $339 Amazon Apple Watch Series 7 45mm, GPS Red $429 $380 Amazon

The regular price for the 38mm Series 3 is $199. It’s a decent entry-level Apple Watch if you are looking for a smartwatch with reliable battery life and solid build quality — especially if the SE, Series 6, and Series 7 seem out of your price range — but it’s also not one we would recommend picking up at this point. The design is aging, the processor is slower, and its paltry 8GB of internal storage hampers some of the more recent features introduced to the Apple Watch, like the ability to store music and podcasts for offline listening.

Right now, however, Best Buy and Walmart are discounting the 38mm, GPS-enabled Series 3 by $30, bringing the price down to $169. If you prefer the bigger, 42mm configuration with GPS, it’s also on sale at Walmart and Best Buy for $199 instead of $229. Both models are available at Target for around the same price, too.

Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS) The 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 offers the same functionality as the 38mm model, but it’s aimed at those with thicker wrists and a tighter budget.

Starting at $279 for a 40mm version or $309 for the 44mm, the Apple Watch SE is a good midrange wearable that shares some features found on the like-minded Series 6 and Series 7, including a built-in accelerometer and hand-washing detection. However, it doesn’t have the always-on display found on Apple’s latest flagships, nor does it feature blood oxygen monitoring.

Right now, you can pick up the 40mm, GPS-equipped Watch SE with the gold aluminum case and the blue Sport Band for $229 instead of $279 at Amazon. The same size configuration is available at Walmart with either the gold case and the starlight Sport Band or the space gray aluminum case and the midnight Sport Band. That’s $10 shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen this model go for. Walmart also is selling the larger, 44mm model with the space gray aluminum case and the midnight Sport Band for $259 instead of $309.

Apple Watch SE (40mm, GPS) Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to the flagship Series 6.

While it’s no longer officially a part of Apple’s wearable lineup, you can still buy the Apple Watch Series 6 at several retailers. The Apple Watch comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm, which start at $399 and $429, respectively. The Series 6 features built-in sleep tracking, a great ecosystem of third-party complications, and more sensors than previous models, including one that allows the device to detect your body’s blood oxygen levels.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS) Apple’s wearable features an always-on display and new sensors that provide the ability to monitor your blood oxygen levels.

Deals often come and go quickly on the Series 6. Right now, the 40mm, GPS-enabled model is selling for $349 at Walmart in both the white and navy colorways. If the larger, 44mm model with GPS is your fancy, it’s available at Walmart in red for $299 instead of $429.99, one of its best prices to date. Walmart is also selling the silver, 40mm model with GPS for $349 instead of $399.

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm, GPS) The bigger Apple Watch Series 6 will be better suited to people with larger wrists or those who would prefer to have a larger display than what’s on the 40mm Series 6.

With a slightly altered design and larger display, the new Series 7 comes in either a 41mm configuration starting at $399 or a 45mm configuration starting at $429. Right now, you can pick up the 41mm, GPS-equipped model in green for $339 at Amazon, its lowest price to date, or one of the other colors for $349 at Amazon, Walmart, or Target. If you prefer the larger, 45mm variant with GPS, it’s also currently available in select colorways at Amazon and Target for $379.99 instead of $429.

The 41mm, LTE-equipped version, meanwhile, is available for $449 ($50 off) at Walmart. The larger, 45mm model is also on sale, selling for $479 instead of $529 in all colorways except for red at Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS) The smaller, 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a range of colors with either GPS or GPS and LTE. Amazon’s current discount only applies to the all-green configuration, however.

A note on the more premium models

While all of the Apple Watch models and colorways covered here are encased in aluminum, Apple does make a more premium range built out of stainless steel and titanium. These offerings have similar designs to their aluminum counterparts, with slightly refined colors and finishings — polished for the stainless steel, brushed for the titanium. However, they start at much steeper prices of $749 and above, and they are functionally the same, save for some exclusive digital watch faces Apple reserves for these premium models. Overall, the upmarket stainless, titanium, and Hermès edition Apple Watches don’t usually get the discounts and sales as the aluminum models, where the deals are often to be had.