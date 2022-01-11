When it comes to smart speakers, Amazon has a slew of voice-enabled Echo devices to choose from, one for practically every occasion. Maybe you want to add Alexa to a spare bedroom, for example, or you’re looking for an Echo device that will allow you to easily manage your lighting or other smart home devices. Regardless of the reason, this is one of the best times of the year to pick up an Echo device, even if Black and Cyber Monday are behind us. Below, we’ve curated a list of some of the very best Amazon Echo deals available right now, from the last-gen Echo Dot to Amazon’s latest Echo Show 10.

Highlights across the range

The best Echo Dot deals

Last year, Amazon released the fourth generation of the Echo Dot, which looks more like a sphere than an actual dot. But if you prefer the previous design, don’t worry: Amazon has not discontinued the third-gen Echo Dot, which still retains the familiar dot shape and is currently on sale for $24.99 at Best Buy and Amazon.

We’ve recently seen the latest Echo Dot drop to an all-time low of $29.99, however, it’s currently only available at Amazon for $34.99. Amazon is also selling a model with a built-in LED display that showcases the time, weather, and other information for an additional $10 more, bringing the price to $44.99. Note, however, that both the base model and the LED-equipped variant are available 25 percent off at Amazon when you trade in select devices.

Target and Best Buy, meanwhile, are also offering the fourth-gen Dot for $34.99, with the latter retailer taking $10 off if you buy two — meaning you’d pay $60 instead of $70 for a pair. The same Best Buy promotion applies to the fourth-gen Dot with the built-in LED display, which is available at Target and Best Buy for $44.99, $15 off of the standard retail price. Best Buy is also throwing in a four-month subscription to SiriusXM Streaming Platinum, if you’re a new subscriber.

Amazon Echo Dot (2020) The fourth-gen Echo Dot features a more spherical design than an actual dot but can still do all the things Alexa does with other Echo models.

The best Echo Dot Kids Edition deals

The fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition is as spherical as its adult version but is designed to look like a tiger or panda. The device also comes with a year of Amazon’s Kids Plus service, which provides access to a slew of kid-friendly content, like audiobooks and games.

The Kids Edition is currently selling for $44.99 at Amazon, 25 percent off the original list price. If you prefer a different retailer, Target and Best Buy are also selling the Kids Edition for $44.99, the latter with a four-month trial to SiriusXM Streaming Platinum. Best Buy is offering $10 off if you purchase two as well, dropping the final price of a pair to around $80.

Echo Dot Kids Edition (2020) The Echo Dot Kids Edition is Amazon’s kid-friendly smart speaker. Unlike the standard model, the Kids Edition is available in one of two animal-themed configurations and comes with one year of Amazon’s Kid Plus at no extra cost.

The best Amazon Echo deals

The fourth-gen Amazon Echo also received a makeover this year. Like the aforementioned fourth-gen Echo Dot, the 2020 Amazon Echo has a sphere-shaped design, but it’s noticeably bigger than the Echo Dot. That said, it also touts a built-in smart home hub and produces better sound, thanks to a pair of 0.8-inch tweeters and a 3-inch woofer.

We’ve seen the Echo drop to as low as $60 during shopping events like Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday, however, it’s only available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now for $74.99, a discount of $25. Amazon is offering a 25 percent discount when you trade in select devices, though, and Best Buy is taking an additional $10 off the price of two.

If you’re looking for a bundle, you can pick up the latest Echo at Amazon with a pair of fourth-gen Echo Dots for $144.97 ($55 off), or with a wall mount for $99.98 ($25 off).

Amazon Echo (fourth-gen) The latest Echo opts for a spherical build and better sound, while maintaining its approachable price tag.

The best Amazon Echo Studio deals

If you’re interested in an Alexa smart speaker with better audio quality and Dolby Atmos support, the Echo Studio is the Amazon product to check out.

There are no deals currently available for the Echo Studio, but it is available for purchase at its usual price of $199.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon also offers a Billie Eilish Limited Edition Echo Studio with the singer’s image pasted on the side for $229.99.

Amazon Echo Studio A great-sounding smart speaker that features support for a slew of streaming music services.

The best Echo Show 5 deals

If you are looking for a compact Echo device that functions more as a smart clock than an entertainment speaker, the Echo Show 5 is the Echo device to consider. The latest edition, which launched in June, features an always-on microphone, an upgraded 2MP camera, a 5.5-inch display, and a physical shutter, allowing you to block the camera’s view.

The latest Echo Show 5 is currently available for $44.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, an all-time low and $35 cheaper than the first-gen model is currently selling for at Amazon. You can also pick it up with a Blink Mini for $5 more through either retailer — which is a nice discount on the basic, 1080p security camera — or with an adjustable stand at Amazon for $64.98 (normally $104.98). Like with other Echo devices, Amazon will take 25 percent off any aforementioned configuration if you trade in an eligible device.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021, second-gen) Amazon’s Echo Show 5 is an ideal smart display for a nightstand. You can set alarms with Alexa using your voice, play music, control smart displays, get a weather report, and more. When the alarm goes off, you merely need to tap the top of the Echo Show 5 to snooze it.

The best Echo Show 5 Kids Edition deals

The Echo Dot isn’t the only Echo device with a kid-friendly design. The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition offers all of the same features as the standard, second-gen Echo Show 5, only with a vibrant print on the rear and a year of Amazon’s Kids Plus service, which grants your family access to a trove of videos, games, and other kid-friendly content. It even comes with a two-year warranty, providing a bit of protection from whatever your child might (literally) throw at it.

The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is available for $45 off ($54.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, and other retailers. If you’re looking for add-ons, you can also pick up an Echo Show 5 Kids Edition with an adjustable stand for $74.98 (normally $114.98) through Amazon. Once more, Amazon is also offering a 25 percent discount on each model and bundle if you trade in certain devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids Edition The Echo Show 5 Kids Edition is exactly that: a second-gen Echo Show 5 with a colorful design, a two-year warranty, and a year of Amazon Kids Plus, granting your child access to a robust assortment of kid-friendly content.

The best Echo Show 8 deals

Like the Echo Show 5, the Echo Show 8 is available in two distinct models, both of which feature 8-inch displays and dual speakers. However, unlike the first-gen Echo Show 8, the new model is equipped with a 13MP camera and some unique software tricks, one of which grants it the ability to keep the subject centered in the frame as they move around.

When pitted against the Google Home Hub and second-gen Nest Hub, their closest competitors in terms of price and functionality, both iterations of the Echo Show 8 are better options for a few reasons: they feature slightly larger displays, better speakers, and cameras that allow you to use them as video chatting devices for Zoom calls. In fact, we found the Echo Show 8 to be better than other devices in Amazon’s current smart display lineup, which is why we think it’s the best smart display for most people.

As far as deals go, the first-gen Show 8 is currently available for $69.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, and there are a few discounted bundles available for a few dollars more. For $74.99, for instance, you can pick up a first-gen Echo Show 8 and a Blink Mini security camera at Amazon. Alternatively, you can buy a first-gen Echo Show 8 with an adjustable stand for $90.98 instead of $130.98, or with a portable battery for $119.98 instead of $159.98.

Sadly, the second-gen Echo Show 8 is currently only available at Amazon and Best Buy for $129.99, its full retail price. However, like the last-gen model, it is available as part of a discounted bundle at Amazon and Best Buy that contains a Blink Mini for $134.99 instead of $164.99. If you purchase through Amazon, the 25 percent trade-in discount is also applicable to all generations of the Echo Show 8 as well as the bundles.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (first-gen) The last-gen Echo Show 8 is Amazon’s mid-size smart display. It features a sharp, 8-inch screen and most of the features found on the second-gen model, though, it lacks the latter’s 13MP camera and speedy performance.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (second-gen) The Echo Show 8 is the midsized smart display in Amazon’s current Echo lineup and can be used to display the weather, news, calendars, grocery lists, and more. You can also use it to control your smart home devices, watch streaming video, or listen to music. It even supports video calling via Zoom and Amazon’s Alexa calling service.

The best Echo Show 10 deals

Recently, Amazon released a third-gen Echo Show 10. The device features a 10.1-inch HD screen and, unlike the Show 5 and Show 8, the 2021 model allows you to adjust the angle of the screen. It’s also mounted on a motorized, swiveling base that allows the display to follow you as you move. If you plan on doing a lot of video calling, this is the model to get.

We’ve seen the latest Echo Show 10 get discounted to as low as $200, but no active deals are available right now. But if you still want to pick it up, you can get it for its usual $249.99 price at Amazon and Best Buy. Amazon is also offering a discounted bundle, which includes an Echo Show 10 and a Blink Mini for $259.99 instead of $284.98. Again, trading in select devices at Amazon can net you 25 percent off on the Echo Show 10 and all aforementioned bundles.

Amazon Echo Show 10 (third-gen) Amazon’s rotating Echo Show 10 has a motor within its cylindrical base that lets its 10.1-inch display spin around to find you, so you’ll always have the screen within view. It’s the best smart display for making video calls.