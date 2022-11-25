Best Buy’s Black Friday deals: 4K TVs, video games, and more

This is it, Black Friday. Best Buy is offering its best deals of the year, much like it has been for the past several weeks. But now that Thanksgiving is wrapped up, we took a spin through Best Buy’s catalog to see what else it might have added to the sale. You’ll find its best online and in-store deals below on video games, 4K TVs, headphones, smartwatches, and so much more. We’ll keep this page updated throughout the weekend, as well as during Cyber Week.
A few important things to note from Best Buy’s frequently asked questions page: it isn’t offering rain checks on Black Friday deals that sell out, though its great price-matching policy won’t be in effect from now through Cyber Monday, which is November 28th. For items purchased between now and the end of the year, you have until January 14th to return them for a refund, which is great. And finally, you can request a price match on an item you purchased at any point within that return window if you notice Best Buy lowers its list price.