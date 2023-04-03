Best Buy is offering an art print with Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-orders

Best Buy sneakily debuted a pre-order incentive for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom over the weekend. Perhaps, it got jealous of GameStop’s wooden plaque, or the many amazing perks from pre-ordering your region-free Switch copy from Korea, Japan, or other countries outside of the U.S. Regardless, the retailer is offering an art print of the game’s cover to people who pre-order. No details on the size or print quality have been shared, but Best Buy says it’s a $9.99 value.

It’s a strange choice to launch your pre-order perk so close to a game’s launch (Tears of the Kingdom is a week shy of being one month out). It’s even more strange that Best Buy is limiting who gets the art print, as seen in the pre-order offer details. The incentive is only for new pre-orders of the physical version, not the digital version, and it won’t be rewarded retroactively for people who already pre-ordered the game at Best Buy.

Truthfully, I don’t know enough about this art print to know whether people are missing out should be upset about not getting it. Best Buy’s picture of the print next to the Switch game case makes it look quite small, to the point that it might be better suited as a fridge charm than a coveted collectible. Either way, it’d be nice if Best Buy just gave this out to everyone who pre-ordered.