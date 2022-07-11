Best Buy Black Friday in July sale: best anti-Prime Day tech deals

Best Buy, along with a host of other retailers, is getting in on the action to take a bite out of Amazon Prime Day. The retailer’s ongoing “Black Friday in July” promotion is bringing sweeping discounts on a wide array of awesome tech, including laptops, gaming keyboards, and noise-canceling headphones. The event runs from now through Wednesday, July 13th — the same Prime Day ends — so it’s worth checking back here if Amazon doesn’t have what you’re looking for. It’s also worth noting that Best Buy has a generous price-matching policy, so if you prefer to buy from a brick-and-mortar retailer but see a better price elsewhere, it’s worth looking into.

We’ll continue to update this page with new deals as they become available, in addition to letting you know when stock for a particular product dries up.

The best laptop deals at Best Buy

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15, one of our top picks for the best gaming laptop you can buy, is currently discounted to $1,479.99, down from its usual price of $1,849.99. This AMD-equipped laptop is lightweight, features excellent battery life, and still manages to pack in a powerful RTX 3070 GPU. Read our review.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 is one of the best gaming laptops that you can currently purchase. Despite not having a webcam, it’s tough to beat the performance for the cost.

The HP Envy x360 15 is a convertible laptop that typically goes for $799.99 but is on sale at Best Buy for $499.99. This 2-in-1 may be getting a little long in the tooth, but, at this price, it is an easy recommendation for a daily driver. The Envy x360 is an amazing application of AMD hardware in HP’s compact and sturdy 2-in-1 form factor. The 15-inch, 1080p touchscreen display is backed up by an AMD Ryzen 5 5700U CPU and 8GB of RAM. Read our review.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 HP’s Envy x360 is a gorgeous laptop with solid performance and battery life. This configuration includes an AMD Ryzen 5625U, 8GB of memory, and a 256GB SSD.

The best gaming deals at Best Buy

Keyboard deals

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed This wireless gaming keyboard is the first 65 percent keyboard from Razer. Capable of pairing with devices via Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless, the BlackWidow V3 Mini can last for up to 200 hours on a single charge without the RGB lighting engaged and is rechargeable via USB-C.

The massive Corsair K100 is discounted to $194.99 (normally $229.99). This is an excellent price for Corsair’s optical switch keyboard.

The Corsair K70 RGB Pro is down to $119.99, the lowest price ever for this full-size keyboard, which typically costs $169.99.

Headset deals

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Logitech’s premium wireless esports-focused headset, the G Pro X Wireless, features virtual surround sound and a selection of mic filters to choose from.

Mice deals

For players who aren’t satisfied with just two buttons, there’s the Steelseries Aerox 9 Wireless, which is currently discounted to $90, the lowest price we’ve seen for what is typically a $149.99 wireless mouse. The Aerox 9 sports an 18K DPI sensor and a whopping 12 macro buttons on its side.

The Steelseries Aerox 5 features an ultralight design and a number of extra side buttons in addition to an 18K DPI sensor. Normally $139.99, the Aerox 5 is currently discounted to $85, the lowest price ever for this powerful gaming mouse.

The G703, Logitech’s ergonomic wireless gaming mouse, is currently on sale for $69.99 ($20 off), matching the mouse’s lowest price to date. The G703 has 2.4Ghz and Bluetooth connectivity, along with a maximum DPI of 25K.

Smartwatch and wearable deals

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit’s Versa 3 is an Apple Watch doppelgänger with built-in GPS and heart rate monitoring, as well as support for NFC payments, the option of both Alexa and Google Assistant, and lengthy battery life.

Apple’s midrange wearable, the Apple Watch SE, serves as a step up from the Series 3, with features and a design similar to more recent flagships.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm, GPS+LTE) The latest Apple Watch comes in a number of styles with either GPS or LTE. Unlike its predecessor, it has a bigger screen, multiple timers, and faster charging. Besides a few iterative changes, however, it’s not drastically different than the Series 6.

You can also pick up the GPS-only version of the 41mm and 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 for $329 (normally $399) and $359 (normally $429), respectively, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen for either configuration of the Apple Watch Series 7.

Anyone with a Samsung phone will want to check out these discounts on the 40mm and 44mm configurations of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, which are available for $199.99 (normally $249.99) and $229.99 (normally $279.99), respectively. While it plays best with Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 4 is an intelligent smartwatch choice for any Android device. Read our review.

Tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 features a revised unibody design with an 11-inch LED screen, an eight-core processor, four speakers, and fast-charging via USB-C.

Best Buy is currently discounting the entire Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The standard Tab S8 with Wi-Fi and 128GB of storage has been knocked down to $599.99, down from its usual price of $699.99. The 256GB model is also on sale for $679.99 ($100 off). Read our review .

. The 128GB, Wi-Fi configuration of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus with its 12.4-inch display is also on sale for $799.99, down from its regular retail price of $899.99. You can also get the 256GB model for $849.99 instead of $979.99.

The 14.6-inch S8 Ultra, the biggest of the bunch, is also on sale in the 256GB, Wi-Fi configuration for $1,049.99 ($200 off). In addition to its larger screen, the S8 Ultra comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, rendering it better suited for hardware-intensive applications than the smaller models.

The 256GB, Wi-Fi-equipped configuration of the last-gen iPad Air is on sale for $599.99 instead of the typical price of $749.99. You can also get the 64GB model with Wi-Fi for $449.99 instead of $599.99. Read our review.

Headphone and earbud deals

The aesthetics of the Apple AirPods Max may not appeal to everyone, but they’re still one of our favorite pairs of noise-canceling headphones, especially for anyone in the Apple ecosystem. Normally $549, Apple’s luxe headphones are on sale at Best Buy right now for $449.99. The AirPods Max offer balanced sound quality and immersive spatial audio support, in addition to effective noise cancellation. While the carrying case remains a travesty to functional design and the lack of a 3.5mm audio jack forces you to purchase a separate cable, these drawbacks aren’t enough to detract from these otherwise excellent headphones. Read our review.

As we noted in our review, Apple’s AirPods Max feature exemplary build quality, sound phenomenal, and keep up with the best at noise cancellation.

TV deals

| Image: TCL TCL 43-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD TV A 60Hz TV from TCL’s Class 4-Series that includes HDR, a built-in Roku TV interface, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri.

The 43-inch TCL 4-series TV, normally $399.99, is on sale for just $249.99 right now. While its refresh rate is restricted to 60Hz, the 4-series manages to provide a surprising amount of features for a relatively low price.

The $829.99 LG UP7070 is also discounted to $649.99, one of the best prices we’ve seen for the 4K LED. While it may lack built-in voice assistant support, it is compatible with Apple’s Airplay 2, allowing you to easily sync playback with other iOS devices.

If you’re in the market for a new OLED, the 48-inch Sony Bravia A9S is on sale for $799.99, down from its usual price of $1,299.99. The A9S features built-in support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, along with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision.

The LG’s 65-inch C1, one of our favorite TVs for gaming, is on sale for $1,599.99 instead of $1,799.99, which is one of its lowest prices to date. The brilliant OLED sports a 120Hz refresh rate and is AMD FreeSync compatible — a pair of features that are difficult to find in a display this big.

LG’s C1 OLED starts with a 48-inch model, going up to 83 inches. All sizes of this OLED feature a 120Hz refresh rate, FreeSync and G-Sync support, and a fast processor.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K (2021) The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports all the major streaming services, as well as HDR10 Plus and Dolby Vision. It is also compatible with all three voice assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Monitor deals

And a whole bunch of other stuff

The Razer Iskur X gaming chair normally goes for $399.99 but is discounted to $249.99 right now at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve seen to date for the Iskur X and is worth looking into for anyone who is in the market for a budget-friendly gaming chair.

Normally $149.99, Best Buy has discounted the Satechi USB-C Monitor Stand Hub to just $99.99. This stand is large enough to handle even the largest of monitors and, as the name implies, features an integrated USB-C hub that provides additional connectivity for Thunderbolt-compatible laptops.

The Ember Mug 2 is a clever little device that’s capable of keeping your beverage at an ideal temperature. Normally the 14-ounce version of the Ember Mug would cost $149.99, but it’s currently on sale at Best Buy for $119.99.

The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus, the flagship model of the Roomba fleet, is currently on sale with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop for $1,249.99. The discounted bundle typically costs $1,449.99, making this a great way to save on a pair of helpful robotic assistants.

iRobot Roomba s9 Plus (with Braava Jet m6) The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus comes with filters to get rid of pet hair, mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens as well as a square front to wedge itself into corners and sweep away debris.

Google’s latest Nest Learning Thermostat normally retails for $249.99 but is now matching its regularly discounted price of $199.99 at Best Buy. The Nest Learning Thermostat learns your preferences over time, supports voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, and comes in a variety of colors that allow it to seamlessly match your home decor.

While the price tag certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, any discount on the Sony Alpha A7 III is worth looking into. Normally, this bundle that pairs the Alpha A7 with a 28-70mm lens costs $2,199.99, but it’s currently on sale for $1,999.99 at Best Buy. The A7 III has been supplanted by the A7 IV that features a higher-resolution touchscreen display, but this older model still has the majority of the selling points, but at a reduced price.

The Sony Alpha A7 III is an excellent choice for still photography but is equally capable of capturing high-speed action shots thanks to its 10fps continuous shooting. While the Alpha A7 III does support internal storage with SD cards, it can also stream its images wirelessly to a compatible smartphone, PC, or TV, thanks to its NFC connectivity. It also supports 4K HDR video when tethered to a separate capture device either via HDMI or USB-C.





Update July 11th, 6:40PM ET: We’ve updated the article to include additional wearable, tablet, monitor, and headphone deals.