Best Black Friday 2022 streaming deals: Hulu, HBO Max, and more

If you’ve been waiting for a good deal to land on a streaming service you’ve been eyeing, Black Friday is a great opportunity to save. A number of major services are currently offering some pretty solid deals that’ll save you a lot in the long run, and best of all, some of them are available to both current and returning subscribers. Right now, for instance, new and returning subscribers can enjoy a year of Hulu for just $1.99 a month instead of $7.99 a month, which equates to a savings of $72.

To make your life just a little easier, we’ve highlighted some of the best Black Friday streaming service deals currently available below. If you’re looking to save even more money this week, though, be sure to check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals, as well as our retailer-specific guides to Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart.

The best Black Friday deals on streaming services

Hulu’s Black Friday deal

New and returning subscribers can sign up for the ad-supported version of Hulu for just $1.99 a month for 12 months so long as they do so before November 28th at 11:59PM PT (or November 29th at 2:59AM ET). Existing Disney Plus and ESPN Plus standalone subscribers can also take advantage of this deal.

The ad-supported plan grants members access to all of Hulu’s movies and TV shows, including originals like The Handmaid’s Tale and Prey, on multiple devices. In addition, two people can stream at the same time, and you can have a maximum of six user profiles.

Typically, a month-long subscription to Hulu with ads costs $7.99 a month (or $95.88 a year), so this equates to about 75 percent off the price of an entire year. However, just be aware you must have canceled your Hulu subscription at least a month ago to take advantage of the discount, and that your subscription will auto-renew at $7.99 a month at the end of your subscription period.

HBO Max Black Friday deal

HBO Max is currently offering both new and returning customers a three-month subscription to its ad-supported plan for $1.99 a month until November 28th. The discounted plan normally costs $9.99 per month, which means you’ll be saving $24 over the span of three months. Be aware, though, that your subscription will return to the typical $9.99 rate and auto-renew after the promo window ends.

The deal means you’ll get access to shows like Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, as well as new films like Don’t Worry Darling and the entire Harry Potter series. As this is the ad-supported plan, however, you’ll not be able to download offline content or stream in 4K UHD.

Paramount Plus’ Black Friday deal

Both new and returning subscribers can get 50 percent off of their first year of Paramount Plus if they subscribe before November 28th. With the discount, you’ll be able to subscribe to the ad-supported Essential plan for $24.99 instead of $49.99 or the ad-free Premium plan for $49.99 instead of $99.99.

No matter which of the plans you opt for, you’ll be able to stream a wide range of movies and shows, including Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Yellowstone spinoff 1883. However, the ad-free Premium plan offers a few more perks, including the ability to download content for offline viewing, extra live sports, and local CBS programming.

Peacock’s Black Friday deal

From now until November 28th, you can sign up to stream Peacock Premium for $0.99 a month for a year when you use the promo code “SAVEBIG.” The ad-supported service usually costs $4.99 a month, so this will save you $48 over the course of 12 months. New and existing users who subscribe to Peacock’s freemium tier are eligible for the deal; however, current Peacock Premium and Premium Plus subscribers aren’t.

The ad-supported Peacock Premium subscription grants subscribers access to more than 80,000 TV shows and movies, including next-day programming from NBC (and Bravo), live sports like WWE, and shows such as Yellowstone.

Amazon Prime Video Channels Black Friday deal

You can currently sign up to enjoy two months of select Amazon Prime Video channels for just $1.99 a month. Some of the eligible channels include Paramount Plus, Showtime, Starz, AMC Plus, Epix, and more. This deal will last until December 4th, but keep in mind that the promotion is only available to new and existing Amazon Prime members.

Philo’s Black Friday deal

From November 25th through November 30th, you can get 80 percent off of your first month of Philo when you use the code thanks. Normally, one month of Philo costs $25, so that means you’ll only be paying $5. With this service, you’ll be able to access over 60 channels covering a wide range of topics, including entertainment, news, and more.

Sling TV’s Black Friday deal

Sling TV is throwing in a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, a $10 discount you can apply toward any subscription tier, and a free month of the Lifestyle Extra until November 28th at 12AM ET / 9PM PT. In addition to the Hallmark Channel, the Lifestyle Extra add-on provides access to channels like VH1, the Cooking Channel, and more. This deal is only available to new subscribers, however.

Additionally, new customers can also get 50 percent off their first month of either Sling Blue or Sling Orange, both of which typically cost $40 a month. Sling Orange includes ESPN channels but lacks some of Sling Blue’s offerings, like Fox News, MSNBC, E!, Discovery, Bravo, and local NBC and Fox affiliates. The latter package also allows for up to three simultaneous streams, whereas Sling Orange only allows one stream at a time.

For the unfamiliar, Sling TV is a streaming service that provides access to both live and on-demand TV channels, including ESPN, CNN, NBC, Comedy Central, and Cartoon Network. It also comes with 50 hours of DVR storage, but keep in mind the channel selection for each package is different, even if there is some overlap among the offerings.

Discovery Plus’ Black Friday deal

The ad-supported version of Discovery Plus is currently available to new subscribers for just $0.99 a month instead of $4.99 a month for three months. That’s a $12 discount over the course of the subscription period, but you’ll need to sign up before November 28th to take advantage of the deal. Discovery’s streaming service not only grants subscribers access to Discovery content, but HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, History, Science Channel, and more.

Disney Plus’ Black Friday deal

Okay, this isn’t a Black Friday deal, so to speak, but if you haven’t yet heard, the price of Disney Plus is set to increase on December 8th when Disney rolls out its ad-supported tier. That means now is the time to save money on an ad-free annual plan, which new and returning subscribers can currently subscribe to for $79.99. After that, you’ll have to pay $109.99 for a full year or opt for the ad-supported plan for $7.99 a month.

With a Disney Plus subscription, you can stream Marvel films and shows, including She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as the entire Pixar catalog and Star Wars shows like Andor and The Mandalorian. The annual plan comes with some extra perks, like an ad-free experience and the ability to download content for offline viewing.