Best Black Friday 2022 Google deals: Pixel phones, Watch, Buds, and Nest

It’s a good time to be in the market for some new Google hardware. Google recently kicked off its Black Friday sales promotions on its store, and that set off a chain reaction of the same or better deals being offered all over. While some products on sale are mainstays that see frequent discounts (like the Nest Mini smart speaker for $19.99), there are also excellent deals on the latest flagship phones and accessories. For example, the Pixel 7 Pro is on sale for $749, and the new Pixel Watch is $50 off.

This may just be the tip of the iceberg of this season’s Black Friday sales, as there are all kinds of other early deals worth your attention. So we’ll forgive you if you need a moment to digest it all, but the good thing about these Google deals is they’re set to stick around for Black Friday and even through the weekend, ending on November 28th.

We’ve combed through all the Pixel, Nest, and Chromecast sales to pool together the best and most worthwhile deals you should know about.

The latest crop of Pixel phones is just over a month old, but they’re already nicely discounted. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are an excellent follow-up to last year’s Pixel 6 generation, honing the quality of the hardware and software for an overall better experience. They both have a new, second-gen Google Tensor CPU and refined camera performance.