Best Black Friday 2022 gaming deals: consoles, headsets, keyboards, and more

It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets are getting some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered. For even more Black Friday deals coverage, make sure to follow our Black Friday storystream for regular updates and check out our Black Friday hub to see the growing collection of all our roundups.
Normally $229.99, Logitech’s esports-centric G Pro X wireless gaming headset is currently discounted to $169.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. The design of the Pro X wireless is mostly an imitation of Logitech’s other G Pro headsets, with aviation-style earcups and a detachable boom mic (it even comes with the same memory foam leatherette and fabric earcups). Although the headset is compatible with PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch consoles (when docked), it works best with PC, where you can make full use of DTS:X virtual surround sound and fine-tune your listening options using Logitech’s G software.