Best Black Friday 2022 gaming deals: consoles, headsets, keyboards, and more

It doesn’t matter which console you play on, there are tons of great discounts being served up over Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While finding a discount on a PlayStation 5 is still wishful thinking, you can actually get a Nintendo Switch bundle or Xbox Series S for less than retail price this year, which is pretty cool. Everything from consoles to gaming headsets are getting some sort of discount, so whether you’re looking for discounts on games or accessories, our roundup of the best Black Friday gaming deals has got you covered. For even more Black Friday deals coverage, make sure to follow our Black Friday storystream for regular updates and check out our Black Friday hub to see the growing collection of all our roundups.