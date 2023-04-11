Belkin’s 2-in-1 MagSafe charger has hit a new all-time low price

Yes, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe is one of our favorite models, but it may not be right for you. True, it can juice up your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, but if you don’t own an Apple smartwatch, it may not be worth forking out nearly $150. Instead, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe might be a better buy, especially because it’s hit a new all-time low. Right now, you can buy it for $69.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is half the price of the 3-in-1 model.

The 2-in-1 version of Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger can’t charge Apple’s latest smartwatches, but it’s otherwise identical and offers good value for your money. It delivers 15W MagSafe charging speeds to MagSafe-compatible iPhones and, like its pricier sibling, it features a charging pad that simultaneously can juice up your AirPods or a second Qi-enabled device. Plus, as an extra perk, it serves as a sturdy kickstand for propping your phone up so you can, say, make video calls at a more comfortable viewing angle.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 might be attracting all the attention these days, but that doesn’t make the older Galaxy Z Flip 4 any less of a standout. Thanks to its unique design, the phone continues to remain in a class of its own. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is designed like a flip phone, one with a 6.7-inch OLED display that can fold into a 3-by-2-inch block that’s easy to slip into your pocket. Right now, you can buy it unlocked with 128GB of storage for $899.99 ($100 off) at Amazon, which is one of its best prices.

Along with being portable, the phone is also powerful and offers typical flagship features like a 120Hz refresh rate, solid battery life, and an IPX8 water resistance rating. While its processor is older than the Galaxy S23’s and it lacks the newer phone’s telephoto camera, it’s still fast enough with decent photo capabilities. Read our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review.