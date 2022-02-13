Behold Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Super Bowl trailer

The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser that played at the very end of Spider-Man: No Way Home was an unexpected surprise that, for all its flashiness, didn’t say a thing about the movie’s plot or how Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) are meant to help Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) fix the existence of all things. The movie’s latest trailer does, though.

Somewhere out there in the multiverse, one of the countless variants of Stephen Strange has gone and put a dent in the multiverse that the original live-action variant now has to put right.

Strange’s recent magical meddling in No Way Home probably has something to do with how the multiverse is damaged and how a seemingly evil variant of Strange ends up escaping from his home universe. But the new trailer also makes it seem like Multiverse of Madness might be the culmination of all the big-picture troubles that were first teased out across shows like WandaVision and Loki, both of which strongly suggested their respective main characters could have been Marvel’s next big bad. To be fair, that may still turn out to be the case, as there’s likely more to Multiverse of Madness’ story than the trailer’s letting on.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6th.