Beat Saber’s downloadable songs are half price until next week

Beat Saber’s downloadable songs are half price until next week

by

Rhythm game Beat Saber is one of the best things to do in virtual reality. But — no offense to its default music packs — buying extra songs from major artists like Lizzo, BTS, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Linkin Park is nearly a requirement in my book. (Yes, you could install Beat Saber mods that add extra tracks, but that would be piracy! It’s also sort of a hassle.) While they’re normally $1.99 apiece, until 11AM ET on December 6th, you can get any individual track from the 136-song catalog for half that price.

As Android Central notes, bundled music packs haven’t been discounted, so it’s not quite a full-scale half-price sale. You’ll still save money buying the songs individually, just comparatively less money, since the bundles already made each song cheaper than $1.99. But it’s a great deal if you want to pick and choose a few entries from each artist. Beat Saber itself is included with any Meta Quest 2 purchase until the end of December — so if you recently got a Quest 2, it’s an excellent way to get the most out of a free perk.