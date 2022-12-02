Beat Saber’s downloadable songs are half price until next week

Rhythm game Beat Saber is one of the best things to do in virtual reality. But — no offense to its default music packs — buying extra songs from major artists like Lizzo, BTS, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Linkin Park is nearly a requirement in my book. (Yes, you could install Beat Saber mods that add extra tracks, but that would be piracy! It’s also sort of a hassle.) While they’re normally $1.99 apiece, until 11AM ET on December 6th, you can get any individual track from the 136-song catalog for half that price.
As Android Central notes, bundled music packs haven’t been discounted, so it’s not quite a full-scale half-price sale. You’ll still save money buying the songs individually, just comparatively less money, since the bundles already made each song cheaper than $1.99. But it’s a great deal if you want to pick and choose a few entries from each artist. Beat Saber itself is included with any Meta Quest 2 purchase until the end of December — so if you recently got a Quest 2, it’s an excellent way to get the most out of a free perk.