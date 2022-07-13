‘Bayonetta 3’ is finally coming to Switch on October 28th

December 2017 feels like a lifetime ago and yet that’s how long it’s been since Nintendo . Fast forward four and a half years and the long-awaited sequel finally has a release date. It’s coming to Switch on October 28th, meaning that Nintendo’s sticking to its pledge of .

revealed a fresh trailer and about what to expect. Bayonetta 3 takes place in Tokyo, the mountains of China and some other locations. Bayonetta will have a new ability at her disposal called Demon Masquerade, which taps into the power of the demon that’s linked to her weapon to help her attack foes with hellish combos. There’s a new character as well. You’ll be able to control Viola, a witch in training who can unleash a feline demon named Cheshire on enemies.

Along with the base game, fans will be able to snag a Trinity Masquerade Edition from some retailers and the My Nintendo Store. It includes a full-color, 200-page art book and reversible cases for all three games in PlatinumGames’ series (Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 are sold separately). More details about the bundle, including pre-order info, will be revealed later.

Perhaps with that collectors’ edition in mind, Nintendo announced a physical version of the original Bayonetta for Switch. It will arrive on September 30th and cost $30, but it will only be available in limited quantities.

Although it delayed the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild until next spring, Nintendo currently has the most extensive first-party slate of any of the big three console makers for the rest of the year. A remake of Live a Live will arrive on June 22nd. One week later, Nintendo . will be available in September and will land in November, with Bayonetta 3 filling the gap between those.