Bayonetta 3 Broken Witch Hearts location guide: Where to find every one

In Bayonetta 3, Broken Witch Hearts are a key item that allows you to upgrade your health. Once you’ve collected four of them, they’ll automatically become a full Witch Heart, which you can use in the Skills menu for both Bayonetta and Viola throughout the story. While Rodin’s shop has a few of them up for purchase, and others are rewarded for completing Phenomenal Remnants, most are scattered throughout the levels.

Keep in mind that this guide is in progress. Right now, this guide covers the Broken Witch Heart locations up through chapter 7, which should be more than have Bayonetta and Viola a nice boost to their total health.

Chapter 1

During the first open area with the waterfall on one end, you’ll find the “Bite and toss them!” trial pretty much automatically to a side. Dodge right before they hit Bayonetta to activate Witch Time. During Witch Time, summon your demon with LZ and press R to bite them. The demon will automatically toss them up into the air. Repeat this a total of three times to complete the challenge. The attack won’t work outside of Witch Time! Believe me, I tried. Your reward is a Broken Witch Heart.

For the second one, you’ll see a locked door behind a waterfall. Once you follow the path up toward the waypoint, you’ll stumble upon Verse 3. After finishing it, continue moving forward just a bit and turn to the left where you’ll see a massive key floating. Pick it up and head back to the waterfall to open the door. Your reward is a Broken Witch Heart.

Once you stumble upon Rodin’s shop, head over to the nearby trial on the other side of the street called “Defeat all enemies!” It’s straightforward, so you won’t have any issues. Your reward is a Broken Witch Heart.

In the subway tunnels, after you get the tutorial message called “Taking Deliveries,” shoot the little guy to obtain a full Witch Heart.

Chapter 2

Summon your spider demon and, right after the fight against the new flying enemies, take the spider to the building wreckages that are right next to a fire in the left corner, overlooking the starting area. Crawl on the building and use your attacks to destroy the floating chest. Once opened, you’ll obtain a Broken Witch Heart.

In that same open area, you’ll find a floating chest on your way to the main waypoint. Destroy it to start a timed-event where you have to collect five floating pieces. It’s a rather straightforward one, and once it’s over, you’ll get another Broken Witch Heart for your efforts.

Without leaving the area, head over to the short building that has spiral staircases leading underground. If you look at the building on the opposite side, you’ll notice an enemy crawling on the wall. Get close and shoot it to earn a Broken Witch Heart.

After you throw the water tank and complete the fight in the new passage, head to the opposite end of the Perseus Cafe on the corner, and you’ll see a trial at the far end of an alleyway between two buildings. It’s not a hard trial; you’ll just need to activate Witch Time in order to deal damage. I recommend holding on until the very last second so you can get a perfect dodge and have the effect last longer. Once you’re done with the enemies, you’ll get another Broken Witch Heart.

While you’re in the Spider section destroying the flower-looking enemies, keep an eye for a chest on the right side, sitting on top of what seems to be a light-blue helipad spot. Destroy it to obtain another Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 3

After you complete Verse 3, stick to the left side until you find a large building with tons of Orb plants on top. You will notice a red blink. Head over and attack the minion to get another Broken Witch Heart.

Before you head to the main gate, look to the left and you’ll notice another chest. This one, surprise, turns into an enemy, but it’s a fairly easy encounter. Once you’re done, you’ll be the proud owner of another Broken Witch Heart.

You can get yet another Broken Witch Heart if you complete the trial to the right of the main gate. For this one, your main objective is to survive, but you’ll have to deal with a strong wind that pushes you back towards the middle. Pro tip: Turn into the butterfly and keep moving on the opposite direction — then, whenever you’re about to get hit, either dodge when you can or enter Witch Time, which will allow you to move freely and reposition yourself as needed. You can also attack the enemies around you to get a higher score, but it’s not mandatory. Once you’re done, grab the Broken Witch Heart on your way to the exit.

After Verse 5, and right after you exit the arena through the large gate, turn left and destroy the wreckage there to find another chest. Rip it apart with the weapon of your choice to get a Broken Witch Heart.

Chapter 4

After Verse 1, while facing toward the main waypoint, look to your left; you’ll see a pathway leading inside of a cave passage that ends with a cliff. There’s a floating chest there which, upon opening, summons a timed challenge. This one looks hard, but don’t worry as there are platforms to use. I recommend grabbing the ones around the area and then using the platform that moves up and down for the last two. But up to you! Complete it and you’ll get a Broken Witch Heart.

Once you’re done with Verse 1 and make it to the other end to arrive at the new open area (Bayonetta will say something about a kitty while you’re around), take the path to the left. Make all your way down to find a chest that is in an altar of sorts. Prepare for a fight against yet another mimic. Once you’re done, you’ll earn an additional Broken Witch Heart.

Right before you interact with the massive blue door, head to the cliff on the far left. You’ll see some trees and a flying chest. Destroy it with the demon or weapon of your choice to get a Broken Witch Heart.

Don’t go through the portal just yet — instead, as you’re approaching the beginning of the staircase, head over to the right side of the main path to find a crawling buddy with a Broken Witch Heart inside its box.

After Verse 2, head over to the left side of the area where you’ll find a chest sitting on top of a rooftop (right before the massive statue, in case you haven’t destroyed it yet). Destroy it to get a Broken Witch Heart.

After Verse 4, once you’re on the bridge of the new area, where the soldiers start cheering at Bayonetta, head over to the right side. You’ll see another building that is a bit far away. Use the spider to swing yourself to the other side. Once there, stay on ground level and head to the far eastern corner. There’s a chest with a Broken Witch Heart inside.

In the area where you have to open the door by using the Train again to destroy three enemies, you’ll see the “Attack them all in one run!” trial on the right side. This has you using the Train to hit eight enemies at once. I recommend lining up the two moving enemies to the side of the stationary ones, then laying a path so the train can go straight through them. Go around for the finishing ones, and then upward to catch the flying one.

While doing the puzzle as tiny Bayonetta, make sure to leave some of the pieces of the wreckage on the building lined up so you can climb over them and get to the open “balcony” there. Double-jump your way up and, when you’re back to your regular self, head down the corridor to find a chest with a Broken Witch Heart inside.

Chapter 5

This isn’t exactly a Broken one but rather a full Witch Heart. After completing Verse 6, follow the path toward the open area ahead of you (instead of going toward the main waypoint) and fall below to find a trial. This one is super easy: Enemies regenerate life, but aside from that, you can just attack them with everything you got. Once you’re done, you’ll have a full Witch Heart. You can’t use it with Viola just yet, so you’ll have to wait.

After Verse 8, head back down that same platform you just fought on until the bottom. There, aside from a collectible figure, you’ll see a chest that goes up and down. What worked for me here was charging a blade attack, then charging a second one, and immediately shooting darts at it. If you time it right it shouldn’t take more than two tries. There’s a Broken Witch Heart inside the chest.

Chapter 6

Early on in the level, after you destroy the tower to create a bridge, you’ll face a long walk with an absurd amount of lava on the sides. Change over to your Spider demon and head over to the left side. (You can also destroy a chest to summon a few floating platforms, but the Spider should work just fine either way.) Then, complete the small puzzle to morph into child Bayonetta, and time the wreckage so the lava isn’t touching the small living room on the other side. Head across using the wreckage and turn around the corner to find a Broken Witch Heart.

From where you just did the previous sequence, you’ll see a small wreckage with a soldier on top and a chest next to the area you just went into. Upon destroying it, you’ll unlock a time-based challenge. It’s not a hard one at all: Just continue using the spider and remember to swing whenever you want to close a bit of distance. You’ll net yourself another Broken Witch Heart for your time and effort.

A full Witch Heart is waiting for you as a reward for completing a trial. After Verse 7, you’re going to be using an elevator to get to a higher ground. But before heading toward the main path, take a short detour to the right side to find a trial. Here, the floor will damage you, but you can easily bypass this by using your summon demon. Focus on Y attacks for the flying enemy while keeping the two other foes at bay with B attacks. It shouldn’t take more than a few seconds to get rid of all of them. Once that’s a wrap, you’ll have a fresh Witch Heart to consume.

Chapter 7

Soon after you start the level, when you’re in the big open area before heading toward the bridge, go to your right. You’ll find a glowing plateau. Hop on top and start jumping around the other platforms that will appear. One of them has a chest, so you need to get on it while it’s moving. Then, just go ahead and destroy the chest to get a Broken Witch Heart.

After Verse 1, you’ll stumble upon a plateau with a trial, as well as a waterfall behind it. Head around the outer left corner of that area to find some elevations that will take you to a chest. This is another time-based puzzle, but it’s a bit tricky. Here’s how I did it: Run normally, don’t sprint, towards the first cube. Move forward, then double-jump and activate your grappling hook to get on the mushrooms. Grab the other two cubes and on the third one, go all the way to the end of the branch before jumping. From here, jump, use your grappling hook to grab the cube, and then double-jump to fall to the ground below. Don’t double-jump right away. Once on ground level, grab the fifth and final cube to get your Broken Witch Heart.

While you’re playing as Cheshire out in the desert, you’ll stumble upon a dig site as soon as you exit the first passage with enemies. Dig the chest and destroy it to get the Broken Witch Heart.

First, finish the sequence with Cheshire until Viola gets in the water. Then, head back to where you came from (so, the entrance of the canyon toward this open area you’re at now) and look for a small breach to the left that leads to another corridor.

Head all the way to the other side and you’ll find Verse 6. Take care of the encounter and continue moving forward until the next open area. As you move to the next corner toward Verse 7, you’ll see a massive temple. From there, head over to the statue on the left and summon Cheshire. Run around the platform with your summon nearby and the door will open. Once inside head to the second floor and destroy the chest. This is another mimic, so prepare for a fight to get the Broken Witch Heart.

For this one, you’re going to have to trek a bit. In the desert area that has the sand river, take the detour through the right side just behind the waterfalls. Continue until the other end and move upwards. You’re going to encounter an enemy as well as a chest. Destroy the chest and take care of the enemy, and then use the platforms to move across to the trial (there’ll be more enemies, but you can either ignore them or use ranged attacks, or Cheshire, to get rid of them).

The trial itself requires you to take down enemies across a few platforms. I stood on the main one at the center for the first wave, then moved upward for the second, then, finally, came back to the main one in the middle. The key here is that you can throw enemies off the ledges, so use Cheshire to do this. Once done, you’ll get the Broken Witch Heart.

During the quicksand section, continue moving forward until you just pass the tower in the middle. (If you pay attention to the waterfalls to the right, you’ll spot a moving chest.) Head over to one of the rocks there and destroy it; I recommend using ranged attacks and melee in case it happens to be nearby. Once you’re done, you’ll obtain yet another Broken Witch Heart.

