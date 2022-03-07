Battlefield 2042’s new patch adds a scoreboard but not voice chat

Six months after its launch, Battlefield 2042 is finally getting a real scoreboard on Tuesday. The scoreboard comes as part of an update that also fixes a couple of bugs and introduces a new cosmetic bundle, but doesn’t add voice chat.

Battlefield 2042’s new scoreboard isn’t too flashy, it’s just a big list of players and their stats, with the scores of the top 20 people on either team displayed. It also has carveout sections if you or your squad mates happen to fall somewhere lower than 20. To the left of the scoreboard is the Match Overview screen, which remains similar to the one that’s currently in the game and shows the overall match score, your K/D/A, and a collection of Ribbons you can earn.

The patch also introduces a few fixes for crashing problems on both the Origin and Xbox One versions of the game when using an Xbox One controller, as well as some bugs around Conquest and Hazard Zone.

Voice chat, the other conspicuously absent feature from Battlefield 2042’s launch, is also mentioned in this new patch’s notes. DICE says that the feature is not included in this new update, but is set to be part of the next update, which should happen in early April.

Unfortunately, all of this is coming a little late. Aside from the fact that these updates are arriving half a year after the game was released, it seems that many players have moved on. In fact, many have moved back to previous Battlefield games. On Steam, Battlefield 2042 currently has fewer peak players a day than Battlefield 1, Battlefield 4, and Battlefield 5, according to SteamDB.

Battlefield 2042’s latest update is set to come out on March 8 on all platforms.