Batman, Robin, and Thanos feature in the meme-inspired HeroClix Iconix

WizKids’ HeroClix line of collectible, playable miniatures is expanding into the land of modern memes with its new Iconix line. The newest sculpts will recreate viral images like Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man and Batman slapping Robin upside the head. Iconix figures will go up for sale in spring 2023 in non-blind packaging, meaning consumers will be able to pick and choose their favorites and display them safely on their shelves.

WizKids promises, of course, that these HeroClix miniatures will be fully compatible with the tabletop game.

Image: WizKids Image: WizKids

The 20-year old tabletop franchise is thought of more as a collectible these days, with an inventory that spans the DC and Marvel universe. Many HeroClix figures are sold “blind,” that is inside packaging that obscures the character contained inside. These blind packs can be drafted for impromptu games against random characters. The Iconix line, on the other hand, will be sold in transparent plastic packaging that is more appealing to collectors. Packs will range from singles all the way up to gift sets with eight or more miniatures in all. WizKids announced four new products on Tuesday. From the news release:

Batman Slap This slap-happy pair recreates the instantly recognizable image that is actually a classic comic panel! This set includes two figures: Batman (slapping) and Robin (slapped), with art and sculpts matching the vintage feel of the original comic art! Batman: Knightfall A landmark moment from the 1993-1994 comic run later translated into film in The Dark Knight Rises, this set includes three miniatures: Bane breaking Batman over his knee, a standalone Batman, and Azrael in 90’s-era bat-armor

Image: WizKids Image: WizKids