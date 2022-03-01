Batman movies in order of how to watch them the right way

Over the last 60 years there have been a total of 12 theatrically released movies starring Batman. Of course, with the newest movie in the series just released, it’s important to catch up with the character’s cinematic history and refresh yourself on the Caped Crusader’s adventures. But with so many Batmans, Robins, and villains, it can be dizzying trying to figure out out what order to watch all these movies in. To help you out, we’ve put together a few different watch orders for you to consider.

For our purposes, Justice League (2016) will be replaced by Zack Snyder’s Justice League (because it is significantly better and more interesting) and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and The Lego Batman Movie will also be included, along with all the Batman live-action films, as they had wide theatrical releases.

All of the most recent movies, starting with Batman Begins, can be streamed on HBO Max, along with the animated titles (for fans of animated Batman movies, check out this list of our favorites). However, for anything older you’ll have to head to Hulu to stream them, and Batman (1966) can be rented, but not streamed with any subscriptions.

Release Order

This is pretty straight forward. It’s the literal order these movies were released in.

Batman (1966)

Batman (1989)

Batman Returns

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm

Batman Forever

Batman and Robin

Batman Begins

The Dark Knight

The Dark Knight Rises

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

The Lego Batman Movie

Zack Snyder’s The Justice League

The Batman

Batman in the Multiverse of Madness

Batman movies have always had a habit of telling very similar stories with the same cast of characters. That’s the purpose of this watch order. It lets you experience all of the different villains and storylines of the last 60 years of Batman movies to see how characters like the Joker, Catwoman, and Penguin have evolved, as well as the different versions of the Caped Crusader. Weirdly enough, the most compelling through line in this watch order might actually be the Robin storyline in the back half of the list, culminating in Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Batman Begins — Origin story

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (stop immediately after Bruce Wayne’s origin story) — Origin Story

Batman (1989) — Origin story/joker introduced

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm — Early Batman and Joker stuff

The Dark Knight — Joker introduced to early-to-mid career Batman

The Batman — Early-to-mid career Batman, Catwoman and Penguin

Batman Returns — Mid career Batman, Catwoman and Penguin

The Dark Knight Rises — Late career Batman, Catwoman, Bane, and Robin introduced

Batman Forever — Mid career Batman, Robin introduced

Batman (1966) — Lots of villains, lots of Robin, almost everything established

Batman and Robin — Mid career Batman, Bane and Robin

The Lego Batman Movie — The biggest Bat-family movie

Zack Snyder’s Justice League — Late career Batman, Robin is dead, Bruce is haunted

Batman, but you watched a slightly better movie every time

The Batman movies are honestly mostly good. Your level of enjoyment of the series’ extremes may vary, like the camp-filled Batman and Robin or the deadly serious Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but overall they’re pretty good. With that being said, this order lets you watch them from worst to best, in our estimation.