Barnes and Noble Cyber Monday sale: The best sci-fi and fantasy books to buy

It’s time for Barnes & Noble’s annual Cyber Monday sale. The site is jam-packed with excellent choices across genres — and The Hamden Journal is here to help sort through the best science fiction and fantasy (SFF) options that are currently discounted. Bestseller hardcovers are 50% off, boxed sets are up to 30% off, and tons of paperbacks are buy one, get one 50% off.

The entire site is also running a 15% deal for Cyber Monday with the coupon code CYBER15. It’s worth mentioning that this deal isn’t applicable on top of other coupon codes. But if you’re looking to take advantage of the 15% and need general SFF book recommendations, here are our favorites (so far) from 2022, as well as our favorites from 2021. Or if you’re looking for a more human touch, here are some of our favorite SFF BookTokers who are sure to have some ideas for holiday reading.

Here’s the best SFF from Barnes & Noble Cyber Monday sale:

50% off hardcovers

Up to 30% off boxed sets

Manga

SFF

The Shadow and Bone Trilogy (Shadow and Bone, Siege and Storm, Ruin and Rising) by Leigh Bardugo for $26.37 (20% off)

Shades of Magic (A Darker Shade of Magic, A Gathering of Shadows, A Conjuring of Light) by V.E. Schwab for $43.17 (20% off)

Three-Body Problem (The Three-Body Problem, The Dark Forest, Death’s End) by Cixin Liu for $43.17 (20% off)

Dune Saga (Dune, Dune Messiah, Children of Dune, God Emperor of Dune, Heretics of Dune, Chapterhouse: Dune) by Frank Herbert for $75.60 (30% off)

J.R.R. Tolkien: The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings (The Hobbit, The Fellowship of the Ring, The Two Towers, The Return of the King) by J.R.R. Tolkien for $28.76 (20% off)

Sandman by Neil Gaiman, illustrated by Sam Keith, J.H. Williams III, and Chris Bachalo for $225.00 (10% off)

2022 notable titles on sale

Buy one, get one 50% off

While Barnes & Noble adds books to this deal throughout the year, it continues to be an excellent way to build up that science fiction and fantasy collection. Here are some of our favorite choices from this section some of which have a separate sale price already applied.