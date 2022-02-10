Bandcamp’s mobile app now supports song and album queuing

Bandcamp has always had a serviceable if unpolished mobile app for streaming the tracks you buy from its platform. However, one thing you couldn’t do before today was queue albums and tracks. The good news is Bandcamp has addressed that shortcoming of its software with a new update that’s available through the and .

To queue a song or album, navigate to your music library by tapping the heart icon located at the bottom of the interface, and then tap the album you want to play. You can queue the entire album by pressing the relevant button under the playback controls. To queue a single song, meanwhile, press the three dots icon located next to the individual track you want to listen to. You can also reorder what’s next at any point by dragging a song to another position in the queue.

We’ll be honest, it’s surprising Bandcamp’s app didn’t include a queuing feature before today, but then it probably wasn’t used for streaming music by as many people as you might think. Thanks to its support of musicians through the pandemic, Bandcamp has enjoyed an upswell in popularity and goodwill. At the start of the year, the company approximately 800,000 people had spent more than $70 million buying music and merchandise through the 17 Bandcamp Fridays the company held throughout 2020 and 2021. While a lot of those people had probably bought music through Bandcamp before, at least some of them were new to the platform. And you have to imagine both groups want to listen their collections on the go.