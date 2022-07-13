Bandai Namco says it was hacked and customer data may have been accessed

said it was the victim of a cyberattack and that hackers accessed confidential information. The company told it is investigating the matter, though it noted there’s a chance that “customer information related to the Toys and Hobby Business in Asian regions (excluding Japan)” was present on servers and PCs the hackers infiltrated.

Earlier this week, a ransomware group it carried out an attack on the Elden Ring publisher. Bandai Namco has now confirmed that someone breached its systems. “On 3rd July, 2022, Bandai Namco Holdings Inc. confirmed that it experienced an unauthorized access by third party to the internal systems of several Group companies in Asian regions (excluding Japan),” the company said.

It’s not clear when Bandai Namco discovered the breach or when it resolved the issue. The publisher said it took “measures such as blocking access to the servers to prevent the damage from spreading.” It’s working with third-party partners to shore up security.

Bandai Namco is assessing the “existence of leakage, scope of the damage and investigating the cause.” The company says it will disclose findings of the investigation “as appropriate.” It also apologized “for any complications or concerns caused by this incident.”

Hackers have targeted a number of gaming companies in the last few years. studio CD Projekt Red was the early last year, but it refused to pay up. The developer that data stolen in the attack was circulating online. Hackers have also infiltrated and Capcom systems in the last couple of years.