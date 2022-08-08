Bandai Namco is reportedly making a live-action Pac-Man movie

Bandai Namco is developing a live-action Pac-Man film, according to . The Japanese publisher has reportedly tapped Wayfarer Studios, best known for its work on 2019’s , to produce the project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film was pitched by Sonic the Hedgehog producer Chuck Williams.
The movie does not have a release date yet and Bandai Namco could decide not to move forward with the project. That said, the involvement of Williams says a lot about the company’s aspirations. In 2020, Sonic the Hedgehog for a US video game movie debut after earning $57 million at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. Despite the pandemic, the film went on to earn $319 million. Two years later, Sonic 2 beat the set by its predecessor with a $71 million US debut. Clearly, Bandai Namco wants a similar outcome. Here’s hoping Pac-Man doesn’t have to go through an to get there.
