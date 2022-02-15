Baby Shark will get a full-length movie on Paramount Plus in 2023

“Baby Shark” — the impossibly catchy viral earworm of a children’s song that’s also the most-watched YouTube video in history — is getting a full-length film, set for release in 2023, Paramount announced.

The film won’t technically be Baby Shark’s first foray into a cinematic format: the hour-long Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure had a limited theatrical run, although it was primarily a Netflix release, at least in the US. But the upcoming film appears to be a more traditional full-blow theatrical release, which is an impressive jump for the 2-minute, 16-second YouTube video.

Baby Shark swims to a full-length film

There are virtually no details on what the Baby Shark movie (which is set to be co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company) will entail. Presumably, it’ll have songs that will almost certainly get stuck in your (or your child’s) head for eternity.

The original “Baby Shark” video became the first YouTube video to cross the 10 billion view mark last month, and it has already gotten a TV show spinoff (Baby Shark’s Big Show), in addition to the newly announced film.

The news of a Baby Shark movie comes among a huge slate of announcements for Paramount Plus, including a second season of the upcoming Halo TV series and an Idris Elba-led Knuckles series based on the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movies.