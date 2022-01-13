Baby Shark is the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views

Already the most viewed video on YouTube, Pinkfong’s Baby Shark has become the first video in the platform’s history to reach 10 billion views. For context, the world population currently sits at around 7.8 billion, which means that everyone alive could’ve watched “Baby Shark Dance” once and there would only be about 2 billion people left.

“Baby Shark Dance” is an infectious, upbeat remix of an old kid’s song, made popular by Korean company Pinkfong. The original video was uploaded in 2016, though Pinkfong has since created many remixes. In 2018, Baby Shark swam to popularity, generating a #BabySharkChallenge that only fueled the fishy flames. It’s since been meme’d, and various remixes of the original have been made by others aside from Pinkfong. In early 2019, the song hit the Billboard 100, where it remained for 20 weeks, and in Nov. 2020, the original video became the most viewed YouTube video of all time.

Since the success of the song, Baby Shark has become a certified brand, with videos, apps, a Nickelodeon animated television show, and an NFT.