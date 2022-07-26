Avengers: The Kang Dynasty to be directed by Shang-Chi’s director

The latest movies in the Avengers saga were only announced last weekend during Marvel’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, but the first has already found a director. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director, Destin Daniel Cretton, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The Kang Dynasty, which is set for release on May 2, 2025, will be the first of two planned Avengers movies with the second being Avengers: Secret Wars, which will come out six months later on Nov. 7, 2025.

We don’t know much about The Kang Dynasty other than its fairly revealing name and it’s approximate release date, but we do know that this pair of team-up movies will end Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and what Disney is calling the Multiverse Saga.

It seems pretty safe to say that Kang will be the primary villain in the movie, or at least play an important role, and it’s worth knowing that the comic version of the Secret Wars storyline brought multiple universes together and provided a multiverse-less soft reset to the Marvel canon — something the movies will probably be in need of by 2025.

There are no signs yet of who will direct Avengers: Secret Wars, but since Cretton was only announced for The Kang Dynasty it seems unlikely he’ll direct both. This would be a departure from the last several Avengers movies, which has directors take on a pair with Joss Whedon doing the first two and The Russo Brothers on Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. But considering how early Cretton’s announcement came, it’s likely we’ll know who will direct Avengers: Secret Wars sooner rather than later.