Avatar: The Way of Water will soon be streamable at home, for a price

Avatar: The Way of Water will soon escape the confines of movie theaters, where it’s already the third-highest grossing film of all time, for its first ever home release. The sequel will make its way to digital video-on-demand platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and Movies Everywhere starting on March 28, when fans can purchase the movie for themselves.

The VOD release of Avatar: The Way of Water will come with the film itself, in formats including high-definition and 4K, as well as dozens of bonus features. The bonus features include various featurettes like how the world of Pandora was built, how the film was shot, what working underwater was like for the actors and crew, and a few features on the cast’s experience with the movie.

While this is the first time that the Avatar sequel will be available on home release, it isn’t necessarily the one people are really waiting for. That title would go the film’s Disney Plus release, but there’s no date for that just yet. With the movie only arriving on paid VOD platforms at the end of March, it’s safe to say that it won’t arrive on Disney’s streaming service until April at the earliest.