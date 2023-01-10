Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a new mobile RPG

The Avatar: The Last Airbender content machine is ramping up with a new mobile RPG. Ahead of the live-action movie and rumors of a new animated series, Paramount is launching Avatar Generations, a mobile RPG that will feature characters throughout the Avatar universe.
Developed by Navigator Games, Avatar Generations will allow players to relive the best moments with the Gaang and Korra and avatars old and new like Kyoshi, Sozin, and more.
The Avatar franchise (not the blue one) had been a bit quiet since the end of The Legend of Korra eight years ago. But everything changed when the Fire Nati — excuse me, Netflix — signed on to produce a live-action movie bringing back showrunners Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. (Before subsequently losing the pair over creative differences with the streamer.) Beyond the live action, Paramount is also working on a feature animated film starring the Gaang as young adults. And if that weren’t enough (and it’s not because The Last Airbender is one of the best animated TV shows of the last decade) news site Avatar News has reported there’s a third project in the works focusing on the next avatar in the cycle — an earthbender. Games set in the Avatar universe have left much to be desired, so here’s hoping Avatar Generations kicks this new Airbender Renaissance off right.
Though we’ve got some years to wait before Avatar (again, the cool one) returns to the big screen, Avatar Generations is scheduled to be released sometime early this year, and you can preregister for iOS and Android on its website now.