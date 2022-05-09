Avatar 2’s trailer is finally on YouTube

Avatar: The Way of Water has had a trailer for a full week now, but you could only see it if you bought a ticket to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first. Thankfully, after this brief period of theatrical exclusivity, Disney has released the full trailer online for everyone to see. Avatar 2 brings back Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña from the first movie and will be released on Dec. 16.

Along with some of the movie’s other returning cast members like Sigourney Weaver and Giovanni Ribisi, Avatar 2 will also add a variety of new actors and characters including Kate Winslet and Michelle Yeoh. With just this brief glimpse of the movie, it’s easy to see why some of these actors described working on the set a little less than favorably.

To help get you prepared for The Way of Water, Disney is also rereleasing the original Avatar in theaters starting on Sept. 23.

Director James Cameron has said in the past that he plans to have make up to five Avatar movies, and has even apparently shot several of them. The movies are set to come out every other year from now until 2028.