August’s WiFi smart lock is $55 off ahead of Black Friday

When it comes to smart locks, August’s 4th-gen WiFi model is one of our favorites. The device typically costs $230, but you can snag it for a solid discount ahead of Black Friday. Use the code ENGLOCK when you check out at Wellbots, and you’ll get $55 off. That means you’ll get the August WiFi smart lock for $174. While that’s not the best deal we’ve seen for the product, it’s still a good price.

We gave the smart lock, which is available in black or silver, a score of 80 in our review. We liked the fact that it’s easy to install (it should fit over most existing deadbolts) and that it won’t take up too much real estate on your door. It’s slimmer than previous versions. Another big plus is that it’s WiFi-connected and doesn’t require a bridge to operate it. On the downside, the smart lock only works with 2.4GHz WiFi networks, so you’ll need to make sure your router is set up for that.

You’ll be able to lock and unlock the door remotely, which could come in handy if a friend is stopping by to check on your home and water the plants while you’re on vacation. There’s the option to provide folks with timed-entry keys, meaning that they’ll be able to enter a home on their own without having to wait for the resident to unlock the door manually. Because the August smart lock fits over an existing deadbolt, you’ll still be able to use your same physical keys to open your door — so don’t worry too much about the power going out when you’re away from home.

