Audi’s RS E-Tron GT makes the case for EVs on ice

The Audi Avant RS6 wagon is quick, it handles magnificently and it’s a powerful wagon – it’s an enthusiast’s dream car. The RS E-Tron GT is an EV sports sedan that stays true to the automaker’s performance lineage. Audi offered both vehicles up for a day of performance ice driving and the big takeaway (besides that I need to work on drifting around corners) was that an EV makes for a more stable ride on ice.

Both vehicles have all-wheel drive systems but where the RS6 Avant is mechanical with a locking rear differential, the E-Tron GT is powered by two electric motors, one at each axle. The wheel control of those motors can’t be replicated by the mechanical system and the extra heft of the battery made for a drive experience that was equal parts exciting and also eye-opening. Watch the video above for the full story.