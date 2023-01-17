Attack on Titan’s final season gets March release date

The official Japanese Twitter account for Attack on Titan, the post-apocalyptic fantasy action series by manga author Hajime Isayama, announced on Tuesday that the final season of the anime, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 (no, seriously, they swear this time this is actually the final season), will premiere on March 4.

Last season, Eren Yaeger, the antihero protagonist-turned-apparent villain of the series, mounted an offensive strike against the the empire of Marley, which for decades had been attempting to covertly infiltrate the walled island city of Eldia and obtain the power of the Founding Titan to aid in its conquest of the world. Attack on Titan Final Season 2 concluded with Eren, having used the power of the Founding Titan to transform himself into the Doomsday Titan, awakening the army of dormant Titans within the walls surrounding Eldia and embarking on a warpath to destroy the world beyond the island’s shores.

MAPPA — the Japanese animation studio which took over production on the series from Wit Studio following the conclusion of Attack on Titan Season 3 — made a follow-up announcement on Twitter that Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be split into two halves, with the first airing in March. The second half of Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 does not currently have a confirmed date, but is scheduled to premiere later this year. The first half of the season will air on NHK General on March 4 at 12:25 AM Japan time. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be directed by Yuichiro Hayashi, who previously directed Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2.

As of this writing, it’s not been officially announced whether Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 will be simulcasted, or on which streaming service. However, given where the series has streamed in the past, it’s likely that Crunchyroll will stream the new season when it premieres.