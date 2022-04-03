Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ends the anime with 2023 release

Attack on Titan is coming back for yet another “Final Season.” The series’ latest outing, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2, came to a close on Sunday but was quickly followed by the announcement of a Part 3 series. Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 should finally bring the anime series to a close sometime in 2023.

Attack on Titan’s original manga, which the anime is based on, ran for 139 chapters and came to a close in April 2021. The ending proved controversial and is not as well-loved as most of the rest of the series. Which is why it’s not surprising that MAPPA seems likely to change a few beats from the source material in its own telling of the story.

Final Season has 28 episodes so far, in its first two parts, and made it to around chapter 130 of the manga. With just nine chapters worth of previous material in the story, it’s unclear how many episodes MAPPA plans to release with Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3.

We also don’t know for sure if this is the end of Attack on Titan or not. While the announcement seems to suggest that this is in fact the conclusion of the anime series, there’s no telling if it will actually finish the story or not.

Either way, we’re likely to learn more about Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 ahead of its release sometime next year.