Attack on Titan DLC comes to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard

Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Call of Duty: Vanguard players will be able to live out their Attack on Titan cosplay dreams in those games later this month, when the Tracer Pack: Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle is released. Attack on Titan-themed cosmetics and weapons will be available starting Jan. 20 as part of that bundle, following a mid-season update scheduled to drop on Jan. 13.

The Attack on Titan — Levi Edition Bundle will span 10 items, including a Survey Corps skin for Operator Daniel Yatsu modeled after Levi Ackerman, and weapon blueprints for the Historia SMG, Ymir Curse assault rifle, and Titan Piercer dual swords. Here’s a look at everything planned for the pack (the “Vertical Maneuver” highlight intro and the “Ultrahard Steel” MVP highlight are exclusive to Vanguard):

Image: Sledgehammer Games/Raven/Activision

Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch, and Raven’s mid-season update for Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific and Vanguard will bring with it a new Operator (Isabella Rosario Dulnuan Reyes), a new weapon (the Welgun SMG), more content for Zombies mode, bug fixes, and more, according to a post on the Call of Duty website. More details are available on the blog.

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 is now streaming on Crunchyroll.

Call of Duty’s tie-in with Attack on Titan leaked in November, when data-mined game files revealed the soon-to-be-released swords (as well as possible hints at additional tie-ins based on Captain America and Indiana Jones).