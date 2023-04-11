Attack on Titan comes to Fortnite, bringing Eren Jaeger and ODM gear

Attack on Titan has finally come to Fortnite. The much-anticipated event will bring one of the world’s most popular anime to the ever-growing world of Epic’s battle royale. Three of the series’ characters — Eren Jaeger, Captain Levi, and Mikasa Ackermann — will debut alongside new in-game items like the Omni-Directional Mobility (ODM) gear and Thunder Spears starting Tuesday morning.

Players will be able to unlock Eren Jaeger as part of the battle pass, whereas Captain Levi and Mikasa will be available for purchase in the item shop. The three will come with other aesthetic items like back bling inspired by clothing and military gear from the show. You can view everything coming to the item shop below in the image gallery.

Attack on Titan items in the Fortnite item shop

If you want Eren Jaeger you will have to purchase the Chapter 4 Season 2 Battle Pass and complete the quests to unlock his skin and other accessories. You can view the gallery below to see what he will look like in the game and what other items you can unlock.



Those diving into matches will also be able to pick up ODM gear and Thunder Spears and challenge what the developers are calling “Titan Targets.” Players will be able to find the new items on the ground, in chests, and in Scout Regiment Footlockers. Just like in the show, the ODM gear will allow players to fling themselves into the air — almost like Spider-Man — and then attack with its built-in blades. According to a description of the item from the developers, players will be able to boost back into the air after the attack so you can grapple to a new spot. If that’s not enough, players will be able to pack an additional punch with the Thunder Spear, which can destroy structures and wreak some havoc.

Attack on Titan is a massively popular anime based on the manga of the same name by Hajime Isayama. In the series, humanity lives within walled cities that protect citizens from giants, called Titans, that prey on humans. Characters like Eren and Mikasa join the military in an effort to wield ODM gear, fight the looming threat, and thereby protect humanity from Titans. The show joins the growing cadre of anime that appear in Fortnite like Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, and Naruto.