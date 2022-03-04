Atlanta season 3 trailer takes Donald Glover and his pals to Europe

FX released a new trailer for the third season of comedy-drama series Atlanta on Friday. Starring Donald Glover as Earn, the first two seasons of the show have focused on the titular city in Georgia. As the trailer shows, the third season will dramatically change the setting, taking the cast across the pond on a cross-continental adventure throughout Europe.

The frenetic trailer shows the characters on tour as they find themselves in cites like Amsterdam and Paris. Season 3 will bring back major cast members like Brian Tyree Henry as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, LaKeith Stanfield as Darius, and Zazie Beetz as Van.

This is the third trailer that FX has released for the next season of Atlanta; the previous one came in December. Season 3 premieres March 24 on FX and will also be available to stream on Hulu.

Glover will once again serve as the primary writer on the series and is an executive producer. Four years have passed since the previous season of Atlanta, which aired in 2018. There has been a long hiatus because Glover decided to take a break from the show. FX announced last month that Atlanta will end with its fourth season; the company said it has already been filmed and is scheduled to arrive this fall.