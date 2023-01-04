ASUS’ latest Zenbook Pro 16X OLED has more space to stay cool

Along with its gaming-focused laptops and models that offer 3D visuals without the need for glasses, ASUS had some upgraded general-purpose systems to show off at CES. Depending on how you spec them, though, the likes of Elden Ring should still look pretty great on these laptops.

First up is the latest Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, which ASUS says is the most powerful Zenbook to date. You’ll be able to kit it out with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPU and 32GB of LPDDR5X DRAM.

ASUS says the Zenbook Pro 16X OLED (UX7602BZ) has a “unique” Intel processor and a Supernova System-on-Module design that reduces the size of the motherboard core area by 38 percent, allowing for more efficient cooling. There’s also more space for the graphics unit’s power components, which ASUS says will deliver higher and more stable GPU performance.

ASUS

As the name suggests, this model has an OLED display. It’s a 16-inch, 3.2K HDR touchscreen with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a 120Hz refresh rate. There’s an auto-tilting keyboard that could help you to find the ideal typing angle. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the ASUS Dial, which should offer more precise control in creativity-focused apps.

The Zenbook Pro 14 OLED is getting a glow up too. The UX6404 model has a 2.8K, 120Hz NanoEdge Dolby Vision display with a 100 percent DCI-P3 gamut and Pantone validation for accurate colors. It comes with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, a GeForce RTX 40-series laptop GPU, a 2TB SSD and 16GB of DDR5 RAM. There’s a memory slot that can accommodate up to 32GB SO-DIMM, as well as WiFi 6E connectivity and a 76Wh battery. ASUS says it packed all of this into a body that weighs 3.64 lbs (1.65 kg) and is less than 0.7 inches (1.8 cm) thick.

ASUS

As for the Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404), that has a 14.5-inch, 2.8K HDR display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The laptop comes with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core processor, GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD and a 70Wh battery. The thin and light 14X comes in two colors, Inkwell Gray and Sandstone Beige. The latter has a lid with what ASUS describes as “a new ecofriendly Plasma Ceramization coating technique that creates a ceramic-like finish and stone-like feel.”

Meanwhile, the business-oriented ExpertBook B9 OLED (B9403CVA) is an all-metal laptop. The company claims the “ecofriendly manufacturing process helps to reduce production materials by up to 29 percent, and shortens manufacturing time by up to 75 percent to maximize energy efficiency.” It’s said to be lighter than most 13-inch laptops too.

The latest ExpertBook B9 has a 14-inch 2.8K display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. There’s a touchpad that’s almost 27 percent larger than the previous model and you can expect a raft of security features, including NFC login, face login and a physical webcam shutter.

ASUS hasn’t revealed pricing for any of these models as yet. The laptops should start shipping between April and June.