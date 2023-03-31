ASUS’ high-fashion gaming tablet is a must-have for hot dog vendors everywhere

Have you ever wanted a gaming tablet that coordinates with street-style fashion? No? You’re getting one anyway. Hypebeast reports that ASUS is teaming up with German label Acronym to release the special edition ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 gaming tablet. The hybrid PC includes a chassis platform that both protects the machine and lets you attach slings that attach to Acronym jackets, like one that hangs the system off your chest. If you just have to play a game before you sit down, you can — although you will look like you should be selling hot dogs at a baseball game.

Other customizations include the usual abundance of branding on-screen and off. Even the detachable keyboard is themed around Acronym colors, although you might appreciate that touch when it highlights the WASD key combo used by so many first-person shooter games.

Acronym/ASUS

Thankfully, there’s some substance to back up the style. The Acronym ROG Flow Z13 runs on a Core i9, 32GB of RAM, GeForce RTX 40-series mobile graphics and a 1TB SSD. You’ll still get a 13.4-inch display with a full DCI-P3 color range and a 165Hz refresh rate. We wouldn’t expect great battery life given the mediocre runtime of past models, but that’s not really the point — this is a gaming PC that just happens to be usable as a Surface-style tablet in a pinch.

This isn’t the first collaboration between the brands. ASUS and Acronym previously released the ROG Zephyrus G14-ACRNM RMT01 laptop in 2020. This is a more elaborate project, however, and certainly the first where the computer and clothing are meant to work together.

Acronym/ASUS

The ROG Flow Z13-ACRNM RMT02 should be available April 3rd for $2,500 through Amazon and ASUS. That’s a lot to pay for a gaming tablet, especially when you can buy the regular Z13 for $1,750. With that said, it’s not often you can buy any tablet PC that truly stands out. This is as much a conversation piece as it is a computer, especially if you’re determined to wear it as a fashion accessory.

All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.