Asus drops two OLED Zenbooks and a new logo

Asus drops two OLED Zenbooks and a new logo

by

Asus has quietly announced two additions to its Zenbook line that are all about the screens. The new AMD-powered Zenbook 13 S joins a limited, but slowly growing lineup of 13-inch OLED laptops for folks seeking the benefits of OLED technology for a consumer-accessible price. But Asus isn’t leaving Intel behind — the company has also unveiled a new Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED convertible powered by 12th-Gen Core processors and Arc GPUs.

The Zenbook 13 S OLED doesn’t look too different from 13-inch Zenbooks we’ve seen before. It weighs 2.2 pounds and is just over half an inch thick. It’s available in some fun colors: Ponder Blue, Aqua Celadon, Refined White, and Vestige Beige. But the most interesting thing is that the word “Asus,” famously prominent on Zenbook lids, has been replaced with a new arrow-shaped logo. This looks much nicer to me and more like something I wouldn’t mind having in a coffee shop all day.

About the screen: it’s a 2.8K 16:10 touchscreen with a 0.2ms response time and a claimed 550 nits of peak brightness. The 13-inch OLED Zenbook we reviewed last year delivered a vivid and bright experience, and such a screen could be a good option for multimedia viewing. In terms of connectivity, there’s an audio jack (which has been missing from some recent Zenbooks), and there are three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports that support DisplayPort and Power Delivery. There does not appear to be USB-A, which makes me sad.

The 13 S is powered by AMD’s Ryzen 6000 processors, including a Ryzen 5 6600U or a Ryzen 7 6800U. It can be configured with up to 32GB of RAM (LPDDR5) and 1TB of storage. We haven’t gotten to do a ton of testing with these processors yet, but we expect them to be more than capable of handling entertainment, office work, and other tasks generally done on 13-inch laptops.

Asus has not given us a price or release date for this device, but a 13.9-inch Zenbook S (with no OLED) is currently going for $1,699.98.


On the Intel side, Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED is more of a workstation device. It’s powered by 12th-Gen processors up to a Core i7-12700H and Arc GPUs up to an A370M. Its 15.6-inch screen has 2880 x 1620 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate (thumbs up) with a 16:9 aspect ratio (thumbs down). You get up to 1TB of storage, and up to 16GB of memory (which is odd since the 13-incher goes up to 32GB). Previous Zenbook 15 Flip models (with Nvidia GPUs rather than Intel ones) are currently going for as much as $1,499.

We hope to update this information with prices and release dates as soon as those are available.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.