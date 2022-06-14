Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gets new game mode in year two of post-launch content

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will get another year of free, post-release content, which includes a new game mode, the “roguelite-inspired” Forgotten Saga, which sends Eivor straight to Hel, repeatedly.

In The Forgotten Saga, Eivor apparently takes on waves of enemies in a variety of different locations of Niflheim, “cast out” by Hel herself once he’s overcome. There will be rewards and progression earned as players notch milestones, and learn how to overcome the procedurally generated challenges.

The Forgotten Saga was not given a specific launch date or window. It will be joined in the second year of support by another set of Mastery Challenges; the first, which arrived in June 2021, added repeatable combat and stealth trials, plus weapons and other rewards. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will also get an updated armory with more weapons, gear, armor, and costuming options, as well as new Tombs of the Fallen to explore and solve.

The Tombs puzzles will arrive this fall, Ubisoft Montreal said during Tuesday’s Assassin’s Creed Celebration livestream. The newest dungeons will “close the mystery behind Tombs of the Fallen,” developers said.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launched in November 2020, two years after its predecessor, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. In July 2021, Ubisoft confirmed that it is developing a game codenamed Assassin’s Creed Infinity, a live-service title that will involve multiple historical settings. No launch date or official title has been announced for that yet.