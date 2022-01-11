‘Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection’ heads to Nintendo Switch on February 17th

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will make its way to Nintendo Switch on Feburary 17th, Ubisoft announced on Tuesday. First announced for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in , the compilation bundles together Assassin’s Creed 2, Brotherhood and Revelations. They’re the three games that make up the Ezio Auditore saga. It also comes with two short films, Assassin’s Creed: Lineage and Embers. The latter serves as the conclusion to Ezio’s story. Ubisoft will sell the entire package for $40.
, each game in the collection comes with every single piece of single-player downloadable content available for those titles. It has also enhanced them with support for Switch-specific features such as HD Rumble. As with the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One release of The Ezio Collection, it doesn’t appear the Switch version includes the multiplayer mode that debuted with Brotherhood and Ubisoft later polished in Revelations.
From a technical standpoint, the Switch versions of AC2, Brotherhood and Revelations look about on par with their original Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 counterparts. That might be a bummer if you were looking forward to seeing Ezio’s story with enhanced graphics, but at least you can take the games with you wherever you go.
All products recommended by The Hamden Journal are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.