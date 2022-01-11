Assassin’s Creed Ezio Collection trilogy announced for Nintendo Switch

Ubisoft is bringing Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, a compilation of three Assassin’s Creed games starring assassin Ezio Auditor da Firenze, to Nintendo Switch in February. The collection will include Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed Revelations, plus two short films, Assassin’s Creed Lineage and Assassin’s Creed Embers.

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will cost $39.99 when it’s released physically and digitally on Feb. 17 for Switch. (The physical version of The Ezio Collection will include Assassin’s Creed 2 on the cartridge, with other titles available as downloads.)

Ubisoft said in a news release that Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection will include Switch-specific features including HD Rumble, a touchscreen interface, and an optimized HUD.

The Ezio Collection was originally released in 2016 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The compilation featured the single-player campaigns and add-on content from 2009’s Assassin’s Creed 2, 2010’s Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, and 2011’s Assassin’s Creed: Revelations. The Switch version will be similar, and does not appear to include the online multiplayer mode that debuted in Brotherhood and was also featured in Revelations.

Ubisoft previously released Assassin’s Creed 3: Remastered and Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch in 2019. The latter collection included Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue, plus both games’ single-player DLC. In Japan, Ubisoft also brought Assassin’s Creed Odyssey to Switch, but in the form of a streaming, cloud-based version of the game.